EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
The currency pair has completed a wave of decline to 1.0844. Today the market is forming a consolidation range above this level. A structure of growth could develop to 1.0920, followed by a decline to 1.0833. If the price breaks the range upwards, the potential for a rise to 1.0950 could open. With an escape downwards, a decline to 1.0793 might be expected.
GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
The currency pair has completed a wave of decline to 1.2444. Today the market is forming a consolidation range above this level. A link of growth to 1.2515 is not excluded, followed by a decline to 1.2416. If the price breaks the range upwards, the potential for a corrective wave to 1.2599 could follow. With an escape downwards, a decline to 1.2355 might be expected.
USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
The currency pair has completed a wave of growth to 135.81. Today the market is forming a consolidation range above this level. If the price breaks the range upwards, the potential for a rise to 137.85 could open. This is a local target. After the price reaches this level, a correction to 135.80 could develop.
USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
The currency pair has completed a structure of growth to 0.8986. A link of correction to 0.8930 is expected today, followed by growth to 0.9050. And if this level also breaks, the trend might continue to 0.9101.
AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
The currency pair has completed a wave of decline to 0.6636. Today the market is forming a consolidation range above this level. If the price breaks the range upwards, a correction to 0.6700 could follow. With an escape downwards, the potential for a wave of decline to 0.6595 could open.
Brent
In Brent, further correction to 72.33 is not excluded. After it is over, a wave of growth to 79.20 could begin. And if this level also breaks upwards, the potential for growth to 82.60 could open, from where the trend could continue to 86.06. This is a local goal.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
Gold goes on developing a consolidation range around 2012.85. A link of growth to 2025.10 is not excluded. Then a structure of decline to 1984.45 might start developing, from where the trend could continue to 1978.45.
S&P 500
The stock index continues developing a consolidation range around 4133.0 without any bright trend. With an escape upwards, a link of growth to 4215.0 is not excluded. And if the price breaks the range downwards, the potential for a wave of decline to 3945.0 could start, from where the trend could continue to 3900.0.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rebounds toward 1.0900 despite weak EU data
EUR/USD has regained its traction and climbed toward 1.0900 after having dropped to the 1.0850 area with the initial reaction to disappointing EU Industrial Production data. The risk-positive market environment weighs on the USD on Monday and helps the pair push higher.
GBP/USD rises above 1.2500 as risk mood improves
GBP/USD has gathered recovery momentum and climbed above 1.2500 during the European trading hours on Monday. The positive shift seen in risk sentiment makes it difficult for the US Dollar (USD) to preserve its strength ahead of NY Fed's Empire State Manufacturing Index.
Gold retreats toward $2,010 as US yields push higher
Gold price has turned south and retreated to the $2,010 area after having climbed above $2,020 earlier in the session. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield recovers toward 3.5% amid improving market mood, weighing on XAU/USD on Monday.
Ethereum Cancun upgrade to boost ETH blockchain’s popularity among developers and users on this condition
Ethereum network successfully completed its Shanghai upgrade and enabled the withdrawal of staked Ether. Post the completion of the upgrade, the community is focused on Cancun, the next key fork lined up for the second half of 2023.
Cautious start to the week as US debt ceiling talks continue
Last week saw modest losses for European markets in a week where there was little in the way of conviction in any of the moves. It was a similar story for US markets.