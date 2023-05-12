EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
The currency pair has completed a wave of decline to 1.0900. Today the market is forming a consolidation range above this level. A structure of growth could develop to 1.0950, followed by a decline to 1.0892. If the price escapes the range upwards, the potential for a correction to 1.0999 could open. If the price breaks it downwards, the potential for a decline to 1.0800 could open.
GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
The currency pair has completed a wave of decline to 1.2500. Today the market is forming a consolidation range above this level. If the price escapes the range upwards, a corrective wave to 1.2599 could develop. If the price breaks it downwards, the potential for a decline to 1.2400 could open.
USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
The currency pair is forming a wave of growth to 135.80. And if this level also breaks upwards, the potential for growth to 137.80 could open. This target is local. After the price reaches this level, a correction to 135.80 could develop.
USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
The currency pair has completed a structure of growth to 0.8955. A link of correction to 0.8922 is expected today. Next, growth to 0.8980 could follow. And if this level also breaks, the trend could continue to 0.9020.
AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
The currency pair has completed a wave of decline to 0.6690. Today the market is forming a consolidation range above this level. If the price escapes the range upwards, a correction to 0.6744 could follow. If the price breaks it downwards, the potential for a wave to 0.6600 could open.
Brent
Brent is completing a correction at 74.00. After it reaches this level, a new wave of growth to 78.20 could start. If this level also breaks upwards, the wave might reach 86.00. This target is local.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
Gold has completed a wave of decline to 2014.00. A consolidation range could develop around this level today. If the price escapes the range downwards, the potential for a decline to 1987.34 could open, from where the trend could continue to 1980.00.
S&P 500
The currency pair continues developing a consolidation range around 4133.0. With an escape from the range upwards, a link of growth to 4215.0 could follow. With an escape downwards, the potential for a wave of decline to 3945.0 could open, from where the trend could continue to 3900.0.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls below 1.0900 as USD recovery continues
EUR/USD stays on the back foot on Friday and trades at its lowest level in a month below 1.0900. The US Dollar continues to build on Thursday's recovery gains despite improving risk mood and weighs on the pair ahead of consumer sentiment data from the US.
GBP/USD pulls away from session tops, holds above 1.2500
GBP/USD has lost its recovery momentum and retreated toward 1.2500 in the second half of the day on Friday. The persistent US Dollar (USD) strength ahead of the weekend doesn't allow the pair to extend its rebound while the risk-positive atmosphere limit the losses.
Gold closes in on $2,000 as US yields rebound
Gold price came under renewed bearish pressure and declined toward the key $2,000 level on Friday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up nearly 1% on the day above 3.4%, forcing XAU/USD to stay on the back foot while investors keep a close eye on debt ceiling talks.
Blow to meme coins as Musk announced plans to step down as Twitter CEO
Twitter CEO Elon Musk has revealed plans to exit from Twitter’s apex office with the election of a new executive. Dogecoin price reacted to the news with a 2% downswing before a quick recovery.
Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index Preview: Modest improvement not enough to boost the mood Premium
On Friday, May 12, the US will release the preliminary estimate of the May Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index. The key consumer sentiment gauge is expected to have declined modestly, from 63.5 in April to 63.