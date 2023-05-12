Share:

EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

The currency pair has completed a wave of decline to 1.0900. Today the market is forming a consolidation range above this level. A structure of growth could develop to 1.0950, followed by a decline to 1.0892. If the price escapes the range upwards, the potential for a correction to 1.0999 could open. If the price breaks it downwards, the potential for a decline to 1.0800 could open.

GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

The currency pair has completed a wave of decline to 1.2500. Today the market is forming a consolidation range above this level. If the price escapes the range upwards, a corrective wave to 1.2599 could develop. If the price breaks it downwards, the potential for a decline to 1.2400 could open.

USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

The currency pair is forming a wave of growth to 135.80. And if this level also breaks upwards, the potential for growth to 137.80 could open. This target is local. After the price reaches this level, a correction to 135.80 could develop.

USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

The currency pair has completed a structure of growth to 0.8955. A link of correction to 0.8922 is expected today. Next, growth to 0.8980 could follow. And if this level also breaks, the trend could continue to 0.9020.

AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

The currency pair has completed a wave of decline to 0.6690. Today the market is forming a consolidation range above this level. If the price escapes the range upwards, a correction to 0.6744 could follow. If the price breaks it downwards, the potential for a wave to 0.6600 could open.

Brent

Brent is completing a correction at 74.00. After it reaches this level, a new wave of growth to 78.20 could start. If this level also breaks upwards, the wave might reach 86.00. This target is local.

XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold has completed a wave of decline to 2014.00. A consolidation range could develop around this level today. If the price escapes the range downwards, the potential for a decline to 1987.34 could open, from where the trend could continue to 1980.00.

S&P 500

The currency pair continues developing a consolidation range around 4133.0. With an escape from the range upwards, a link of growth to 4215.0 could follow. With an escape downwards, the potential for a wave of decline to 3945.0 could open, from where the trend could continue to 3900.0.