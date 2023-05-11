EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
The currency pair has completed a correction at 1.1000. A new structure of decline to 1.0963 is forming today. If this level breaks downwards, the potential for a wave of decline to 1.0930 could open, from where the trend might continue to 1.0903. This target is the first one.
GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
The currency pair has completed a wave of correction to 1.2640. Today the market continues developing a wave of decline to 1.2600. If this level breaks downwards, the potential for a wave of decline to 1.2566 could open, from where the structure might continue to 1.2533. This target is the first one.
USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
The currency pair has completed a wave of correction to 133.88. A wave of growth to 135.80 could start today. And if this level also breaks upwards, a structure to 137.60 could develop, from where the trend might continue to 138.00.
USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
The currency pair continues developing a consolidation range around 0.8896. Growth to 0.8920 is expected today. If this level breaks upwards, the potential for growth to 0.8975 could open. This target is local.
AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
The currency pair has completed a wave of correction to 0.6795. Today the wave of decline could continue to 0.6740. And if this level also breaks downwards, the potential for a structure of decline to 0.6690 could open.
Brent
Brent is forming a consolidation range around 76.60. Today the range could extend to 78.28. This target is the first one. Next, a decline to 74.74. is expected, followed by growth to 84.40. This target is local.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
Gold has completed a wave of correction to 2048.00. A new wave of decline to 2014.00 could start today. And if this level also breaks downwards, the potential for a wave of decline to 1981.30 could open.
S&P 500
The stock index has completed a wave of correction to 4154.7. A decline to 4052.0 could start today, from where the trend might continue to 3945.0. This is a local target.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk.
