Share:

EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

The currency pair has completed a correction at 1.1000. A new structure of decline to 1.0963 is forming today. If this level breaks downwards, the potential for a wave of decline to 1.0930 could open, from where the trend might continue to 1.0903. This target is the first one.

EURUSD

GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

The currency pair has completed a wave of correction to 1.2640. Today the market continues developing a wave of decline to 1.2600. If this level breaks downwards, the potential for a wave of decline to 1.2566 could open, from where the structure might continue to 1.2533. This target is the first one.

GBPUSD

USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

The currency pair has completed a wave of correction to 133.88. A wave of growth to 135.80 could start today. And if this level also breaks upwards, a structure to 137.60 could develop, from where the trend might continue to 138.00.

USDJPY

USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

The currency pair continues developing a consolidation range around 0.8896. Growth to 0.8920 is expected today. If this level breaks upwards, the potential for growth to 0.8975 could open. This target is local.

USDCHF

AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

The currency pair has completed a wave of correction to 0.6795. Today the wave of decline could continue to 0.6740. And if this level also breaks downwards, the potential for a structure of decline to 0.6690 could open.

AUDUSD

Brent

Brent is forming a consolidation range around 76.60. Today the range could extend to 78.28. This target is the first one. Next, a decline to 74.74. is expected, followed by growth to 84.40. This target is local.

Brent

XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold has completed a wave of correction to 2048.00. A new wave of decline to 2014.00 could start today. And if this level also breaks downwards, the potential for a wave of decline to 1981.30 could open.

XAUUSD

S&P 500

The stock index has completed a wave of correction to 4154.7. A decline to 4052.0 could start today, from where the trend might continue to 3945.0. This is a local target.

S&P 500

Share: Feed news

Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended Content

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended Content

Editors’ Picks

BoE set to raise key rate by 25 bps, how will GBP react? – LIVE

BoE set to raise key rate by 25 bps, how will GBP react? – LIVE

The Bank of England (BoE) is widely anticipated to raise its key rate by 25 basis points to 4.5% following the May policy meeting. Revised economic projections and Governor Andrew Bailey's comments on the policy outlook could ramp up Pound Sterling volatility.

FOLLOW US LIVE

EUR/USD drops toward 1.0900 amid renewed USD demand, ECB-speak

EUR/USD drops toward 1.0900 amid renewed USD demand, ECB-speak

EUR/USD is dropping toward 1.0900 in the early European morning. ECB policymaker Nagel dismisses reports of ECB rate hikes likely to continue in September. Meanwhile, the US Dollar rebound regains traction ahead of the US PPI data and Fedspeak. 

EUR/USD News

Gold trades with modest losses amid renewed US Dollar buying

Gold trades with modest losses amid renewed US Dollar buying

Gold price extends the previous day's late pullback from the vicinity of the $2,050 level, or the weekly high, and remains under some selling pressure for the second straight day on Thursday.

Gold News

Bittrex to receive 250 BTC loan valued at $7M to commence its bankruptcy case

Bittrex to receive 250 BTC loan valued at $7M to commence its bankruptcy case

United States Judge, Brendan Shannon, has approved Bittrex exchange’s request for 250 Bitcoin (BTC) to kickstart the bankruptcy case. Based on the prevailing rates, that much crypto is worth approximately $7 million. 

Read more

RIVN pops over 8% as market approves of lower losses

RIVN pops over 8% as market approves of lower losses

Rivian stock jumped nearly 8% in Wednesday's premarket in light of a reduced loss reported in its first quarter earnings and a slightly better inflation report for April.

Read more

Majors

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures