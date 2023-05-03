EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
The currency pair completed a structure of decline to 1.0943. At a certain point, the market returned to 1.0000 and formed a consolidation range around this level. If the price escapes the range upwards, the correction could continue to 1.1058. With an escape downwards, the wave of decline could continue to 1.0866.
GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
The currency pair has completed a structure of decline to 1.2434. A correction to 1.2495 might follow today. The correction could then continue to 1.2540. After it is over, the next structure of decline to 1.2408 could form, from where the wave could continue to 1.2305. The target is first.
USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
The currency pair has completed a wave of growth to 137.76. Today the market continues developing a correction to 135.81 (a test from above). The extension of the correction to 135.26 is not excluded. Then growth to 138.48 could follow.
USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
The currency pair has reached the local target at 0.8994. A correction to 0.8895 is expected today, followed by growth to 0.9033. The target is first. After the price reaches this level, a wave of decline to 0.8900 could start.
AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
The currency pair continues developing a wave of decline to 0.6633. After the price reaches this level, a link of growth to 0.6677 could form, followed by a decline to 0.6630. And if this level breaks downwards, the potential for 0.6530 should be expected.
Brent
Brent has formed a consolidation range above 78.00, and with an escape downwards, it continues correcting to 73.40. After the price reaches this level, a new wave of growth to 80.25 could start, from where the trend could continue to 85.20.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
Gold escaped a consolidation range upwards and completed a link of growth to 2019.40. Today the market is forming a consolidation range below it. With an escape from the range downwards, a wave of decline to 1990.00 could begin, from where the trend could continue to 1966.00.
S&P 500
The stock index has completed a link of correction to 4091.5. A new structure of decline to 4078.4 could develop. Then growth to 4200.0 and a decline to 4055.5 could follow.
