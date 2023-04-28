EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
The currency pair completed a structure of decline to 1.0992. Today the quotes have corrected to 1.1038. At the moment, the market is forming a new structure of a wave of decline to 1.0986. After it reaches this level, a link of growth to 1.1025 is expected, followed by a decline to 1.0955. The target is first.
GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
The currency pair continues developing a consolidation range around 1.2480. The range could extend to 1.2522. Next, a decline to 1.2410 could follow. And with a breakout of this level downwards, a pathway for a wave down to 1.2300 could open.
USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
The currency pair has completed a wave of growth to 134.90. At the moment, the market is forming a consolidation range under this level. With a breakout of this range downwards, a link of correction to 133.60 is not excluded. And with an escape upwards, the wave could continue to 136.55.
USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
The currency pair has completed a wave of growth to 0.8975. Today the market could correct to 0.8909. Then a link of growth to 0.8993 could follow, from where the wave could continue to 0.9050.
AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
The currency pair continues developing a consolidation range around 0.6618 without any bright trend. With an escape from the range upwards a link of correction to 0.6644 is not excluded (a test from below). With an escape downwards, a wave of decline to 0.6568 could develop.
Brent
Brent has formed a consolidation range around 77.80. Today the market is breaking the level of 78.60 upwards. It is expected to reach 80.15. The target is first. Next, a correction to 78.60 (a test from above) and growth to 81.75 are expected, from where the wave could continue to 82.85.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
Gold has completed an impulse of decline to 1974.00. Today the market has performed a link of correction to 1987.00. It could continue to 1995.00. After the correction will be over, the wave of decline could continue to 1966.00 and even go further to 1900.00.
S&P 500
The stock index has completed a wave of growth to 4150.0. Today the market could correct to 4100.0. Then growth to 4160.0 could follow, from where the trend could develop to 4195.0.
