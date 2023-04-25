Share:

EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

The currency pair formed a consolidation range around 1.1015, escaped it upwards, and reached the local target at 1.1065. Then a link of decline to 1.1015 is expected (a test from above). Then a new structure of growth to 1.1095 could follow, from where the wave could continue to 1.1120.

GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

The currency pair formed a consolidation range around 1.2455, escaped it upwards, and reached the local target at 1.2505. Then a correction to 1.2455 could develop (a test from above). Next, the pair could grow to 1.2544, from where the wave could continue to 1.2580.

USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

The currency pair continues developing a consolidation range around 134.48. A link of decline to 133.85 is not excluded today. Then growth to 135.15 could follow. The target is local. Next, the pair could drop to 134.44. After the quotes reach this level, growth to 135.45 could follow.

USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

The currency pair formed a consolidation range around 0.8905, escaped it downwards, and is now forming a structure of decline to 0.8858. After the price reaches this level, a correction to 0.8905 could follow (a test from below). Next, a decline to 0.8808 is expected.

AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

The currency pair continues developing a structure of decline to 0.6660. After the price reaches the level, growth to 0.6715 could follow. Then a decline to 0.6688 is expected.

Brent

Brent has completed a structure of growth to 82.00. Currently, there is a consolidation range around this level. Today the price could escape the range upwards and rise to 83.50. The target is local. After the quotes reach this level, a link of correction to 82.00 is not excluded. Then growth to 83.83 could follow.

XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold formed a consolidation range around 1987.83, escaped it upwards, and reached the local target at 2000.90. Next, a decline to 1987.87 is expected (a test from above). Then a new structure of growth to 2003.40 could follow.

S&P 500

The stock index continues developing a consolidation range around 4140.0 without any bright trend. The range is expected to extend downwards to 4107.0 today. Next, the quotes could grow to 4140.0 and drop to 4077.0, from where the wave could extend to 4050.0.