EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
The stock index has completed yet another correction to 1.0995. Today the market is forming a link of yet another declining wave to 1.0940. If this level breaks, a pathway down to 1.0903 could open, from where the wave has c chance to extend to 1.0888. After it reaches the level, a link of correction to 1.0940 is not excluded.
GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
The currency pair has completed a wave of decline to 1.2366. Today the market corrects to 1.2451. At the moment, there is a consolidation range formed under this level. If the price escapes the range downwards, a pathway down to 1.2373 could open. And if this level breaks as well, a pathway for a decline to 1.2330 could open.
USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
The currency pair has reached the goal of correction at 133.55. Growth to 134.47 could follow today. And if this level breaks upwards as well, a pathway for growth to 135.10 will open, from where the structure of the wave could develop to 135.44.
USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
The currency pair continues forming a consolidation range around 0.8925. The range could extend to 0.8890 today. Next, a wave of growth to 0.8955 could start, from where the structure could extend to 0.9000.
AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
The currency pair continues developing a structure of decline to 0.6666. Then growth to 0.6715 could follow, accompanies by a decline to 0.6600.
Brent
Brent continues forming a consolidation range around 80.50. The range could extend to 79.40 today. Then growth to 82.20 could follow. The target is local.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
Gold continues developing a consolidation range around 1990.30. At the moment, the market is forming a structure of decline to 79.40. Next, growth to 82.20 could follow. The target is first.
S&P 500
The stock index continues developing a consolidation range around 4140.0 without any bright trend. At a certain point, the market extended the range downwards to 4117.5 and returned to 4140.0 (a test from below). Then a decline to 4077.0 could follow. The target is local.
