EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
The currency pair has performed a structure of decline to 1.0917. At the moment, the price has corrected to 1.0979. Today the market is forming a link of a new declining wave to 1.0928. If this level breaks, a pathway down to 1.0880 could open.
GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
The currency pair has completed a link of a declining wave to 1.2391. At the moment, the market has corrected to 1.2472. Today it is developing a new wave of decline to 1.2375. And if this level breaks downwards, a pathway for a wave to 1.2274 could open. The target is local.
USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
The currency pair continues developing a consolidation range around 134.78. If the quotes escape the range upwards, a pathway to 135.33 could open. With an escape downwards, a link of correction to 134.24 is not excluded, followed by growth to 135.33.
USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
The currency pair continues forming a consolidation range around 0.8963. If the price escapes it downwards, a link of correction to 0.8920 is not excluded. Then growth to 0.9060 could follow.
AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
The currency pair continues developing a link of decline to 0.6688. Next, growth to 0.6707 and a decline to 0.6677 could follow, from where the trend could continue to 0.6600. The target is local.
Brent
Brent goes on developing a link of decline to 81.90. After the price reaches this level, a consolidation range is going to develop above it. A new wave of decline to 83.50 could start. The target is first.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
Gold completed a structure of decline to 1969.19. Today the market has corrected to 1998.70. A new wave of decline to 1981.88 is expected to start. And if this level breaks downwards, a pathway to 1965.66 could open. The target is local.
S&P 500
The stock index goes on developing a consolidation range around 4132.6 without any expressed trend. If the range breaks downwards, a correction to 4099.0 could follow. If it breaks upwards, the range could extend to 4185.5. Then a decline to 4133.0 could follow.
