EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
The currency pair has completed a structure of a declining wave to 1.0909. Today the market is forming a link of correction to 1.0950. After it is over, a wave of decline to 1.0886 could begin.
GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
The currency pair has extended the consolidation range down to 1.2353. Today the market is forming a link of correction to 1.2400. After the correction is over, a new wave of decline to 1.2280 could start.
USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
The currency pair formed a consolidation range around 133.75, broke it upwards, and extended the range to 134.69. A link of decline to 134.20 is not excluded today. Then growth to 135.28 could follow.
USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
The currency pair has completed a wave of growth to 0.8995. A correction to 0.8958 might follow today. After it is over, a structure of growth to 0.9032 could form.
AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
The currency pair continues forming a consolidation range around 0.6700. At the moment, the market has extended the range upwards to 0.6723. A link of correctional growth to 0.6740 is not excluded today. After the correction is over, a wave of decline to 0.6635 could begin.
Brent
Brent has broken a consolidation range downwards. Practically, the market suggests developing a correction to 83.55. After it is over, a wave of growth to 87.77 could start. The target is local.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
Gold has completed a wave of decline to 1981.60. Today the market is forming a consolidation range under this level. A breakout of the range upwards and a correction to 2014.90 are not excluded. Then the wave of decline could extend to 1950.85. The target is first.
S&P 500
The stock index continues developing a consolidation range around 4144.4. If the level breaks upwards, the range could extend to 4168.4. After the price reaches this level, a wave of decline to 4100.0 could begin. And if this level is broken downwards as well, a pathway to 4037.7 could open. The target is first.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
