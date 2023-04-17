EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
The currency pair has completed an impulse of decline to 1.0970. Today the market is forming a consolidation range above this level. With a breakout of the range downwards, a decline to 1.0933 could follow. After the price reaches this level, a link of correction to 1.1000 could develop.
GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
The currency pair has completed a structure of an impulse of decline to 1.2400. At the moment, the market is forming a consolidation range around this level and today the price could escape it downwards. If so, a pathway to 1.2340 could open, from where the trend may continue to 1.2255.
USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
The currency pair continues developing a wave of growth to 134.57. After it reaches the level, a link of correction to 133.33 is not excluded. Then growth to 134.75 could follow.
USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
The currency pair has broken 0.8933 upwards. Today it is expected to reach 0.8998. After it reaches this level, a correction to 0.8933 could follow (a test from above). Then growth to 0.9009 is expected.
AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
The currency pair has completed an impulse of decline to 0.6694. Today the market is forming a consolidation range around this level. If the price escapes the range downwards, a pathway for a wave to 0.6655 should open, from where the trend could continue to 0.6600.
Brent
Brent goes on forming a consolidation range around 86.50. If the price escapes the range upwards, growth to 87.40 could follow. If the price breaks it downwards, a link of correction to 85.30 is not excluded, followed by growth to 87.77.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
Gold has completed an impulse of decline to 1992.40. Today the market is forming a consolidation range above this level. An escape upwards to 2009.80 for a correction is not excluded. Then the wave of decline could continue to 1970.75. The target is first.
S&P 500
The stock index has completed a wave of growth to 4167.3. At the moment, it has completed an impulse of decline to 4116.6, and today the market has formed a correction to 4150.0. Practically, the borders for a consolidation range are set. With an escape from the range downwards, a pathway for a wave of decline to 4085.5 could open, from where the trend could continue to 4050.0. The target is first.
