EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
EUR/USD has escaped the consolidation range upwards and could now extend the wave to 1.1090. After the price reaches this level, a link of decline to 1.1003 is not excluded. Next, the price could grow to 1.1144 and extend the wave to 1.1175. Then a decline to 1.1000 could follow.
GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
The currency pair has completed a structure of growth to 1.2515. At the moment, the market is consolidating around this level and today could escape this range upwards. If the price does break the range up, a pathway for growth to 1.2636 could open. Then a decline to 1.2515 could follow.
USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
The currency pair has completed an impulse of decline to 132.27. Today the market is consolidating above this level. If the price breaks the range upwards, a pathway up to 133.33 could open. Then a decline to 132.80 could follow.
USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
The currency pair has completed a wave of decline to 0.8888. At the moment, the market is forming a consolidation range around this level. A new structure of decline to 0.8800 and growth to 0.8920 could follow. The target is first.
AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
The currency pair has extended the consolidation range to 0.6796. Today the market is forming a structure of decline to 0.6720. After the price reaches this level, a link of growth to 0.6797 could develop, followed by a decline to 0.6700, from where the wave could continue to 0.6650.
Brent
Brent has broken 86.40 downwards and could extend the correction to 85.70. After the correction is over, a wave of growth to 87.22 could follow.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
Gold has broken 2030.00 upwards and could now go on growing to 2062.22. After the price reaches this level, a link of correction to 2030.00 could follow. Next, the price could grow to 2080.00.
S&P 500
The stock index continues forming a consolidation range around 4115.0. Today a new link of growth to 4162.2 could follow. Then a decline to 4110.0 is expected, from where the wave could continue to 4040.0.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD nears 1.1000 as US Dollar extend gains
EUR/USD has lost its traction and declined towards the 1.1000 area on Friday. The negative shift seen in risk sentiment following the disappointing March Retail Sales data helps the US Dollar stay resilient against its rivals and weighs on the pair.
GBP/USD falls through 1.2500 after US data
GBP/USD has turned negative and trades around 1.2450 amid a souring market mood. Poor US macroeconomic figures weigh on stocks, benefiting the American currency also up amid profit-taking ahead of the weekend.
Gold trims Thursday gains, trades near $2,010
Gold price turned south and declined to the $2,010 area on the back of renewed US Dollar demand. Dismal US Retail Sales forced high-yielding assets in correction mode, pushing the Greenback higher across the board.
Litecoin growth goes unnoticed amidst Ethereum upgrade hype; expect this from the next halving
Litecoin is one of the only few cryptocurrencies that has managed to stay on track of making growth slowly and quietly, unlike other altcoins. However, going forward, this is expected to change as Litecoin prepares for a crucial update after nearly four years.
LCID drops 6% afterhours on sequential fall in production
Lucid stock sold off 6.3% late Thursday to $7.70 after the electric automaker reported first quarter production and delivery numbers well under the previous quarter.