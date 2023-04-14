Share:

EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EUR/USD has escaped the consolidation range upwards and could now extend the wave to 1.1090. After the price reaches this level, a link of decline to 1.1003 is not excluded. Next, the price could grow to 1.1144 and extend the wave to 1.1175. Then a decline to 1.1000 could follow.

GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

The currency pair has completed a structure of growth to 1.2515. At the moment, the market is consolidating around this level and today could escape this range upwards. If the price does break the range up, a pathway for growth to 1.2636 could open. Then a decline to 1.2515 could follow.

USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

The currency pair has completed an impulse of decline to 132.27. Today the market is consolidating above this level. If the price breaks the range upwards, a pathway up to 133.33 could open. Then a decline to 132.80 could follow.

USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

The currency pair has completed a wave of decline to 0.8888. At the moment, the market is forming a consolidation range around this level. A new structure of decline to 0.8800 and growth to 0.8920 could follow. The target is first.

AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

The currency pair has extended the consolidation range to 0.6796. Today the market is forming a structure of decline to 0.6720. After the price reaches this level, a link of growth to 0.6797 could develop, followed by a decline to 0.6700, from where the wave could continue to 0.6650.

Brent

Brent has broken 86.40 downwards and could extend the correction to 85.70. After the correction is over, a wave of growth to 87.22 could follow.

XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold has broken 2030.00 upwards and could now go on growing to 2062.22. After the price reaches this level, a link of correction to 2030.00 could follow. Next, the price could grow to 2080.00.

S&P 500

The stock index continues forming a consolidation range around 4115.0. Today a new link of growth to 4162.2 could follow. Then a decline to 4110.0 is expected, from where the wave could continue to 4040.0.