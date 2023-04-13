EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
The currency pair broke a consolidation range upwards and completed a structure of growth to 1.1000. Today the market is forming an impulse of decline to 1.0980. After the price hits this level, a correction to 1.0992 could follow. Then a new wave of decline to 1.0960 could start.
GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
The currency pair has extended a consolidation range to 1.2494. Today the market is forming a structure of decline to 1.2444. After the price reaches this level, a link of growth to 1.2544 is not excluded. Then a new wave of decline to 1.2390 could start.
USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
The currency pair completed an impulse of decline to 132.73. Today the market has corrected to 133.35. A new link of decline to 132.66 is expected. After the price reaches this level, a link of growth to 134.05 is not excluded. Then a new wave of decline to 132.30 could begin.
USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
The currency pair has extended a consolidation range downwards to 0.8950. A link of growth to 0.8990 is expected today. And if the price breaks this level as well, a pathway for growth to 0.9033 could open. The target is first.
AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
The currency pair has extended a consolidation range to 0.6722. Today the market is forming a structure of decline to 0.6678. After the price reaches this level, a new link of growth to 0.6738 is not excluded. Then a decline to 0.6660 could follow, from where the wave might continue to 0.6600.
Brent
Brent has completed a link of growth to 87.15. Today the market is forming a consolidation range under this level. If the price breaks the range downwards, a link of correction to 86.20 is not excluded. Then a link of growth to 87.20 is expected. Then a correction to 85.00 could start.
XAUUSD, “Go/ld vs US Dollar”
Gold completed a wave of growth to 2028.00. Instantly, it formed an impulse of decline to 2000.0. Today the market has corrected this impulse to 2019.75. Then a decline to 2000.00 is expected. And with a breakout of this level downwards, a pathway to 1980.00 could open. After the price reaches this level, a link of growth to 2001.00 could form.
S&P 500
The stock index continues forming a consolidation range around 4115.0. An extension to 4160.0 is not excluded today. Then a decline to 4040.0 could follow. Next, the price could rise to 4115.0, and after it reaches that level, a new wave of decline to 4000.0 could begin, from where the trend could continue to 3900.0.
