EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

The currency pair broke a consolidation range upwards and completed a structure of growth to 1.1000. Today the market is forming an impulse of decline to 1.0980. After the price hits this level, a correction to 1.0992 could follow. Then a new wave of decline to 1.0960 could start.

EURUSD

GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

The currency pair has extended a consolidation range to 1.2494. Today the market is forming a structure of decline to 1.2444. After the price reaches this level, a link of growth to 1.2544 is not excluded. Then a new wave of decline to 1.2390 could start.

GBPUSD

USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

The currency pair completed an impulse of decline to 132.73. Today the market has corrected to 133.35. A new link of decline to 132.66 is expected. After the price reaches this level, a link of growth to 134.05 is not excluded. Then a new wave of decline to 132.30 could begin.

USDJPY

USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

The currency pair has extended a consolidation range downwards to 0.8950. A link of growth to 0.8990 is expected today. And if the price breaks this level as well, a pathway for growth to 0.9033 could open. The target is first.

USDCHF

AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

The currency pair has extended a consolidation range to 0.6722. Today the market is forming a structure of decline to 0.6678. After the price reaches this level, a new link of growth to 0.6738 is not excluded. Then a decline to 0.6660 could follow, from where the wave might continue to 0.6600.

AUDUSD

Brent

Brent has completed a link of growth to 87.15. Today the market is forming a consolidation range under this level. If the price breaks the range downwards, a link of correction to 86.20 is not excluded. Then a link of growth to 87.20 is expected. Then a correction to 85.00 could start.

Brent

XAUUSD, “Go/ld vs US Dollar”

Gold completed a wave of growth to 2028.00. Instantly, it formed an impulse of decline to 2000.0. Today the market has corrected this impulse to 2019.75. Then a decline to 2000.00 is expected. And with a breakout of this level downwards, a pathway to 1980.00 could open. After the price reaches this level, a link of growth to 2001.00 could form.

XAUUSD

S&P 500

The stock index continues forming a consolidation range around 4115.0. An extension to 4160.0 is not excluded today. Then a decline to 4040.0 could follow. Next, the price could rise to 4115.0, and after it reaches that level, a new wave of decline to 4000.0 could begin, from where the trend could continue to 3900.0.

US500

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD posts first daily close above 1.1000 since March 2022 Premium

EUR/USD posts first daily close above 1.1000 since March 2022

EUR/USD is hovering around 1.1050 as the DXY consolidates heavy losses, below 101.00, at 1-year lows. Jobless claims data supports evidence that the US labor market is gradually weakening while wholesale inflation slowed down more than expected. US Retail Sales are due on Friday.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD holds firm above 1.2500

GBP/USD holds firm above 1.2500

GBP/USD closed Thursday above 1.2500, extending the positive daily streak. A weaker US Dollar and risk appetite across financial markets boosted the pair that looks set to open gains.

GBP/USD News

Gold: A pause in the rally, $2,075 still in sight Premium

Gold: A pause in the rally, $2,075 still in sight

Gold rallied further on Thursday, hitting $2,048.67 a troy ounce, its highest since March 2022. It is hovering near $2,040, looking at record highs. 

Gold News

Dogecoin price could rally as Elon Musk attempts to pump the meme coin, again

Dogecoin price could rally as Elon Musk attempts to pump the meme coin, again

Dogecoin price has long benefitted from its long-time affiliation with Elon Musk, criticized by the community as it has also been alleged as a potential price manipulator. But this time, the crypto community might see through Musk's attempt at inflating DOGE.

Read more

Bad news is good news for stocks, PPI posts biggest drop in nearly 3 years.

Bad news is good news for stocks, PPI posts biggest drop in nearly 3 years.

US stocks are rallying as the economic data continues to soften and as corporate updates support the idea that the economy is gradually weakening. 

Read more

