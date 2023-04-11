Share:

EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

The currency pair has completed a wave of decline to 1.0831. Today the market is forming a correction to 1.0894. After the price reaches this level, a wave of decline to 1.0815 could start, having a chance to continue to 1.0780.

GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

The currency pair has completed a wave of decline to 1.2344. Today the market is forming a correction to 1.2430. After the price reaches this level, a new wave of decline to 1.2360 could start. And if this level breaks as well, a pathway down to 1.2290 could open.

USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

The Japanese yen has reached the local goal of a wave of growth at 133.84. A correction to 132.30 might follow today. After the correction is over, a link of growth to 134.04 could develop.

USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

The currency pair has completed a wave of growth to 0.9118. Today the market is correcting to 0.9066. After the correction is over, a new wave of growth to 0.9148 could start. The target is first.

AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

The currency pair has completed a wave of decline to 0.6618. Today a correction to 0.6677 is likely to develop. After it is over, a new wave of decline to 0.6600 could start. The target is local.

Brent

Brent continues developing a consolidation range around 84.60 without any expressed trend. At the moment, the market has extended the range downwards to 83.90. A link of growth to 85.40 is expected today. If the price escapes the range downwards, a pathway for a correction to 80.00 could open. And if the quotes break the range upwards, a pathway for a wave of growth to 87.07 could open.

XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold has completed a wave of decline to 1981.70. A correction to 2005.00 is not excluded today. After the correction is over, a new wave of decline to 1976.80 could start, from where the wave could continue to 1950.00.

S&P 500

The currency pair continues forming a consolidation range above 4071.5. Today the market has extended the range upwards to 4121.8. Next, another decline to the lower border of the range is expected. If the price breaks it downwards, the wave of decline could continue to 4027.2. And if this level breaks as well downwards, a pathway for a wave of decline to 3956.0 could open.