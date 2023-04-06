Share:

EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

The currency pair has completed a link of decline to 1.0906. Today the market is forming a consolidation range around this level. The price could decline to 1.0840. Next, a link of growth to 1.0960 is not excluded. After the price reaches this level, a wave of decline to 1.0780 could start. And with a breakout of this level as well, a pathway down to 1.0700 could open.

GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

The currency pair is forming a structure of decline to 1.2390. After the price reaches this level, it could form a consolidation range around it. With a breakout of the range downwards, a pathway down to 1.2320 could open. The target is first.

USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

The currency pair is forming a new impulse of growth to 131.60. Next, a consolidation range is expected to form around this level. If the price escapes the range upwards, growth could continue to 132.45, from where the structure of growth could continue to 132.70.

USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

The currency pair continues developing a wave of growth to 0.9082. A breakout of the level upwards and growth to 0.9122 are expected. The target is local. After the price reaches this level, a link of correction to 0.9082 is not excluded, followed by growth to 0.9166.

AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

The currency pair continues developing a wave of decline to 0.6666. The target is first. After the price reaches this level, a correction to 0.6727 could follow. After the correction is over, a decline to 0.6590 is expected.

Brent

Brent continues forming a consolidation range around 84.90 without any expressed trend. A link of correction to 83.39 is not excluded today, followed by growth to 84.60. If the price escapes the range upwards, a pathway to 87.07 could open. And if the price breaks the range downwards, the correction might continue to 80.00. Then growth to 87.07 could follow.

XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold has completed a wave of decline to 2010.10. A consolidation range has formed above this level. Today the market could demonstrate a link of correction to 2015.00. Then a decline to 1996.60 could form, from where the structure of decline might continue to 1988.00.

S&P 500

The stock index is forming an impulse of decline to 4066.6. After the price reaches this level, a link of correction to 4089.00 is not excluded. Next, the wave might continue to 4033.0. The target is first.