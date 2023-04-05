EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
The currency pair has completed a link of growth to 1.0972. Today the market is forming a consolidation range under this level. Next, the price could fall to 1.0925, and then a link of growth to 1.0977 is not excluded. After the quotes reach this level, a wave of decline to 1.0880 could start. And when the wave breaks this level as well, a pathway to 1.0788 could open.
GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
The currency pair completed a wave of growth to 1.2523. A consolidation range has formed under this level. Today we expect a link of decline to 1.2399 (a test from above). Then growth to 1.2465 and a decline to 1.2273 could follow. The target is first.
USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
The currency pair completed a link of decline to 132.20, broke it downwards, and continues developing the wave to 131.21. After the price reaches this level, a link of growth to 132.20 could follow (a test from below). Then a decline to 130.50 is not excluded.
USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
The currency pair has broken a consolidation range downwards and goes on developing the wave to 0.9049. After the quotes reach this level, a correction to 0.9120 could follow. Next, we expect a decline to 0.9080.
AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
The currency pair has completed an impulse of decline to 0.6722 and a correction to 0.6777. Today the quotes are forming the structure of the second declining impulse to 0.6720. And after the price breaks this level downwards, a pathway for a wave to 0.6666 could open, from where a structure to 0.6650 could form.
Brent
Brent continues consolidating around 84.84 without any expressed trend. If the price breaks the range downwards, a link of correction to 80.00 is not excluded. If the price escapes the range upwards, the quotes could rise to 87.07. The target is first. After the price reaches this level, a link of correction to 80.00 could follow.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
Gold completed a wave of growth to 2025.25 and consolidated under this level. Today the market could show a link of correction to 1980.88 (a test from above). Then growth to 2005.00 is not excluded. After the price reaches this level, a wave of decline to 1950.00 could start.
S&P 500
The stock index has completed an impulse of decline to 4090.3. A link of growth to 4111.1 is not excluded today, followed by a decline to 4090.0. And if the quotes break this level downwards, a structure of decline to 4050.0 could develop. The target is first.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds lower ground near 1.0950 ahead of key US data
EUR/USD is trading modestly flat at around 1.0950 in early Europe, having failed to sustain at higher levels. The pair is weighed down by the pullback in the US Dollar alongside the US Treasury bond yields, investors await the US ADP and ISM Services PMI data for a fresh move.
GBP/USD consolidates below 1.2500 amid cautious mood
GBP/USD is consolidating the pullback from multi-month highs below 1.2500 ahead of the key US economic data this Wednesday. A cautious market mood is offering support to the safe-haven US Dollar. Dovish BoE commentary adds to the downside in Cable.
Gold bulls cheer $2,010 breakout, US data eyed
XAU/USD slowly pushes its northward limits to $2,025 as it renews the 13-month high amid broad USD weakness. Gold benefits from the market’s indecision amid hawkish Fed talks and receding market bets on the aggressive rate hikes by the US central bank.
Ethereum blockchain’s Shanghai hard fork to have “game-changer” effect, here’s why
Ethereum blockchain’s upcoming Shanghai hard fork has a key Ethereum Improvement Proposal 4844 (EIP-4844). Experts in the crypto community are focused on the implementation of the upgrade that reduces transaction cost on the ETH blockchain.
US ADP Jobs/ISM Service PMI Preview: Slowing but still positive Premium
Automatic Data Processing will release its National Employment Report for March Wednesday, 12:15 GMT. Later, at 14:00 GMT, the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) will release its Service PMI report, about economic activity in the sector during March.