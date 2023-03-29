Share:

EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

The currency pair goes on developing a consolidation range around 1.0830. The range could extend to 1.0860. Then we expect a decline to 1.0770. And if this level breaks as well, a pathway down to 1.0690 could open. The target is local.

GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

The currency pair is forming a consolidation range under 1.2343. If the price escapes it downwards, a new wave of decline to 1.2265 could start. The target is first. After the price reaches this level, a correction to 1.2306 could begin. Then a decline to 1.2188 could follow.

USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

The currency pair has performed a structure of growth to 131.68. Today the market is forming a consolidation range around this level. With an escape from the range upwards, a pathway to 132.90 could open. The target is local. Then a correction to 131.70 and growth to 133.75 could follow.

USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

The currency pair goes on developing a wave of growth to 0.9223. After it reaches the level, a link of correction to 0.9180 will not be excluded. Then growth could continue to 0.9240.

AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

The currency pair continues developing a consolidation range under 0.6707. Today the price could escape the range downwards to 0.6680. And if this level breaks, a pathway to 0.6650 could open, from where the wave could extend to 0.6595.

Brent

Brent has completed a link of growth to 78.66. A decline to 77.85 is not excluded. Then growth to 79.72 could follow, from where the structure might extend to 81.81. The target is local. After the price reaches this level, a correction to 76.00 will not be excluded.

XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold has performed a wave of correction to 1974.30. Today the market is forming a structure of decline to 1944.74. And if this level breaks, a pathway down to 1921.70 could open, from where a structure to 1870.15 might develop.

S&P 500

The stock index today goes on forming a consolidation range around 3999.0. Extension of the range upwards to 4028.5 is not excluded. Then a decline to 3955.0 could follow. And with an escape from the range downwards, a pathway to 3888.0 could open. If the price escapes the range upwards, a link of growth to 4070.0 will not be excluded. Then a decline to 3888.0 could follow.