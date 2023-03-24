EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
The currency pair has completed a second impulse of decline to 1.0826. A new consolidation range might develop around this level today. With an escape downwards, a new impulse of decline to 1.0750 might form. Then a correction to 1.0820 and a decline to 1.0730 should follow. The target is first.
GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
The currency pair has completed a structure of decline to 1.2260. Today the market is correcting to 1.2303. Practically, a new consolidation range is forming at these levels. With an escape downwards, a new wave of decline to 1.2177 should start. The target is first.
USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
The currency pair has completed a structure of decline to 130.05. Today the market is forming a consolidation range around this level. With an escape upwards, a pathway for growth to 131.90 will open. The target is first. Then a correction to 131.00 and growth to 133.60 should follow.
USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
The currency pair is forming a consolidation range around 0.9175. Today an escape upwards to 0.9230 looks possible. The target is first. After the price reaches this level, a correction to 0.9175 should follow.
AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
The currency pair has completed a wave of decline to 0.6676. Today the market is forming a consolidation range around this level. With an escape from the range downwards, a pathway for a decline to 0.6600 should open. Then a correction to 0.6677 and a decline to 0.6588 are not excluded.
Brent
Brent goes on to develop a correction to 74.37. After it is over, a new structure of growth to 78.70 should form. The target is first. Then a wave of correction to 74.40 is expected.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
Gold has corrected to 2003.30. Today the market is forming a consolidation range under this level. A new structure of decline to 1921.70 should start forming. And if this level breaks, the wave should continue to 1834.60. The target is first.
S&P 500
The stock index has completed a structure of decline to 3933.9. A consolidation range might form around this level today. With an escape downwards, a pathway for a decline to 3858.0 should open. Then a correction to 3934.0 and a decline to 3824.0 should follow.
