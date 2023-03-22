EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
The currency pair has completed a wave of growth to 1.0787. At the moment, a consolidation range is forming around this level. We expect an escape of the price from the range downwards and further development of the wave to 1.0650. The target is first. After the price reaches this level, a link of growth to 1.0717 is not excluded, followed by a decline to 1.0585. The target is second.
GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
The currency pair has competed a structure of a declining impulse to 1.2178. Today the market is forming a correction to 1.2245. After the price reaches this level, a structure of decline to 1.2150 should start developing, from where the wave might extend to 1.2050. The target is local.
USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
The currency pair has completed the second impulse of growth to 132.26. Today the market is forming a consolidation range around this level. With an escape from the range upwards, a pathway to 133.50 should open. The target is local. Then a correction to 132.26 and growth to 133.90 should follow.
USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
The currency pair has completed a wave of correction to 0.9209. Today the market is forming a consolidation range around it. Now a new structure of growth is developing to 0.9355. Then a correction to 0.9200 should follow.
AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
The currency pair continues developing a consolidation range around 0.6688. Today a link of growth to 0.6707 is not excluded, followed by a decline to 0.6645.
Brent
Brent continues developing a consolidation range around 74.50. Growth to 76.20 looks possible. The target is local. After the price reaches this level, a link of correction to 72.50 is not excluded. Then growth to 79.00 should follow.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
Gold has completed the second impulse of decline to 1935.20. Today a link of correction to 1960.20 looks possible, followed by a decline to 1910.90. The target is first. After the price reaches this level, a correction to 1960.00 should develop.
S&P 500
The stock index has completed a wave of correction to 4011.0. Today a consolidation range is forming under this level. With an escape downwards, the price might develop a wave of decline to 3909.0. And if this level breaks, the wave might continue to 3805.0. The target is first.
