EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
The currency pair formed a consolidation range around 1.0611, and with an escape upwards it corrected to 1.0690. Today a new structure of decline to 1.0584 should develop. And with a breakaway of this level downwards, a pathway for a wave to 1.0475 should open.
GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
The currency pair continues developing a structure of decline to 1.1947. After this level is reached, a link of correction to 1.2018 is not excluded, followed by a decline to 1.1896. Then a link of growth to 1.2000 should follow.
USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
The currency pair continues growing to 137.07. After this level is reached, a link of correction to 136.36 is not excluded. Then growth to 137.55 and a decline to 135.55 should follow.
USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
The currency pair extends a link of growth to 0.9512. The goal is local. After this level is reached, a link of correction to 0.9333 is not excluded, followed by growth to 0.9580.
AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
The currency pair continues developing a structure of decline to 0.6697, followed by growth to 0.6740. Practically, a consolidation range has formed around these levels. With an escape upwards, a link of correction to 0.6808 is not excluded. With an escape downwards, a pathway down to 0.6645 should open.
Brent
Brent continues developing a link of growth to 84.90. After this level is reached, a decline to 83.10 is not excluded, followed by growth to 85.44. The goal is local.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
Gold has completed a link of correction to 1844.00. Today a structure of decline to 1805.00 is expected. After this level is reached, a link of growth to 1825.75 is not excluded, followed by a decline to 1788.10.
S&P 500
The stock index has completed a link of decline to 3940.0. Today a consolidation range is forming around this level. An escape downwards to 3894.0 is expected. Then a link of growth to 3942.0 and a decline to 3824.0 are not excluded.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays vulnerable below 1.0650 after EU inflation
EUR/USD stays on the back foot and trades below 1.0650 on Thursday. The data from the Eurozone showed that the annual HICP inflation edged lower to 8.5% in February. Although this reading came in above the market expectation of 8.2%, it failed to help the Euro find demand.
GBP/USD drops below 1.2000 on Brexit anxiety, firmer yields
GBP/USD is extending losses below 1.2000 in the European morning. Challenges to the Brexit deal and risk-off flows are weighing on the pair. The US Dollar is tracking the US Treasury bond yields higher amid hawkish Fed expectations, ahead of US mid-tier data.
Gold remains depressed near $1,830 area amid stronger US Dollar
Gold price comes under some selling pressure on Thursday and stalls this week's recovery move from the $1,805-$1,804 region, or its lowest level since December 23.
How will Chainlink price react to dev platform that links Amazon Web Services, Meta to web3 apps
Chainlink’s new developer platform is set to introduce traditional cloud software like Amazon Web Services and Meta to web3 applications. The new platform could drive the Ethereum-killer altcoin’s utility and adoption higher.
Up go the yields, down go equities
Hotter-than-expected inflation data pushes the European yields higher. The higher yields support recovery in the euro, but not the European stock valuations.