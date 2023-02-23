Share:

EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

The currency pair has completed a wave of decline to 1.0600. Today the market might demonstrate a link of correction to 1.0640. Then a decline to 1.0584 should follow. And with a breakaway of this level as well, a pathway for the wave down to 1.0579 should open.

GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

The currency pair continues developing a structure of decline to 1.2000. After this level is reached, a consolidation range should form around it. With an escape downwards, a pathway to 1.1900 should open. And with a breakaway of this one, a pathway for the wave down to 1.1866 should open.

USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

The currency pair has completed a wave of correction to 134.36. Today a link of growth to 135.25 is expected. And with a breakaway of this level upwards as well, a pathway for a wave to 136.00 should open. Then a link of decline to 135.24 and growth to 136.55 are not excluded.

USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

The currency pair continues developing a consolidation range around 0.9300. Today a link of decline to 0.9282 looks possible. Then the quotes might grow to 0.9330, from where the wave should continue to 0.9380.

AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

The currency pair has completed a structure of a wave of decline to 0.6793. Today the market is forming a link of correction to 0.6848. After the correction is over, a link of decline to 0.6780 should begin.

Brent

Brent has completed a wave of decline to 80.30. Today a consolidation range should develop above this level. With an escape upwards, a wave of growth to 83.33 should start. The goal is first.

XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold has broken through 1831.15 down, extending the consolidation range to 1823.15. A test of 1831.18 from below is not excluded today. Then a decline to 1818.00 should follow, so that the wave should continue to 1815.00.

S&P 500

The stock index has completed a wave of decline to 3977.7. Today a consolidation range is forming above this level. With an escape upwards, a pathway for a wave to 4028.0 should open. Then a consolidation range might develop, and with an escape upwards the pair might grow to 4081.0.