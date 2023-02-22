Share:

EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

The currency pair has completed a wave of decline to 1.0637. Today the market may perform a link of correction to 1.0666. Then the price might drop to 1.0586, and with a breakaway of this level a pathway down to 1.0579 should open.

GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

The currency pair has completed a wave of correction to 1.2146. Today the market might form a consolidation range under this level. With an escape downwards, a pathway down to 1.2000 should open. And if this level is also broken away, the wave might continue to 1.1866.

USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

The currency pair has completed a wave of growth to 135.21. Today the market is correcting. A link of correction to 134.44 is not excluded. Then growth to 135.91 is expected, from where the wave might continue to 136.55.

USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

The currency pair continues developing a consolidation range around 0.9260. Today the quotes may grow to 0.9288, from where the wave might continue to 0.9300.

AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

The currency pair has completed a structure of decline to 0.6840. Today the market is forming a consolidation range around this level, and with an escape downwards, the wave should continue to 0.6800, and the trend should continue to 0.6777.

Brent

Brent continues forming a consolidation range above 82.40. With an escape downwards, a pathway to 80.87 should open. With a breakaway o this level, the price should proceed to 80.77 and grow to 83.73.

XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold has completed a wave of correction to 1843.33. Today it might decline to 1831.10. Then a consolidation range should develop around this level. With an escape downwards, the wave might continue to 1818.18. And with a breakaway of this level as well, a decline to 1815.00 should follow.

S&P 500

The stock index has completed a wave of decline to 4000.0. Today a consolidation range is forming above this level. With an escape upwards, a pathway to 4055.0 should open. Then the wave of decline should continue to 3085.3.

Recommended Content

Recommended Content

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD nears 1.0600 post-FOMC Minutes Premium

EUR/USD nears 1.0600 post-FOMC Minutes

EUR/USD extends its decline following the release of the latest US Federal Reserve meeting Minutes. The document shows a few participants favored a 50 bps rate hike, while some believed there was an elevated risk of a recession in 2023.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD hovers around 1.2070 as concerns lift the USD

GBP/USD hovers around 1.2070 as concerns lift the USD

GBP/USD trades sub-1.2100 with attempts to regain the figure being quickly reverted. The sour tone of equities and hawkish lines within the FOMC Minutes maintain financial markets in risk-off mode.

GBP/USD News

Gold: XAU/USD stable above $1,830 Premium

Gold: XAU/USD stable above $1,830

Financial markets struggled for a clear direction early Wednesday as investors await the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) Meeting Minutes. XAU/USD peaked at $1,845.99 a troy ounce mid-European session but quickly retreated amid prevalent US Dollar demand. The bright metal currently trades around $1,835, unchanged on the day.

Gold News

Crypto markets in limbo without BTC’s discernible clues

Crypto markets in limbo without BTC’s discernible clues

Bitcoin price shows a lack of bullish momentum as it approaches a key confluence that is prominent on multiple timeframes. The influence of BTC can clearly be seen on Ethereum, Ripple and other altcoins, which are in limbo.

Read more

FOMC Minutes Preview: Did policymakers discuss returning to bigger rate hikes? Premium

FOMC Minutes Preview: Did policymakers discuss returning to bigger rate hikes?

The first FOMC Minutes of 2023 will be published today. US Dollar Index looks to post monthly gains, supported by hawkish Fed bets. Investors will look for comments regarding the possibility of Fed going back to 50 bps hikes.

Read more

