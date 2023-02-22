EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
The currency pair has completed a wave of decline to 1.0637. Today the market may perform a link of correction to 1.0666. Then the price might drop to 1.0586, and with a breakaway of this level a pathway down to 1.0579 should open.
GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
The currency pair has completed a wave of correction to 1.2146. Today the market might form a consolidation range under this level. With an escape downwards, a pathway down to 1.2000 should open. And if this level is also broken away, the wave might continue to 1.1866.
USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
The currency pair has completed a wave of growth to 135.21. Today the market is correcting. A link of correction to 134.44 is not excluded. Then growth to 135.91 is expected, from where the wave might continue to 136.55.
USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
The currency pair continues developing a consolidation range around 0.9260. Today the quotes may grow to 0.9288, from where the wave might continue to 0.9300.
AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
The currency pair has completed a structure of decline to 0.6840. Today the market is forming a consolidation range around this level, and with an escape downwards, the wave should continue to 0.6800, and the trend should continue to 0.6777.
Brent
Brent continues forming a consolidation range above 82.40. With an escape downwards, a pathway to 80.87 should open. With a breakaway o this level, the price should proceed to 80.77 and grow to 83.73.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
Gold has completed a wave of correction to 1843.33. Today it might decline to 1831.10. Then a consolidation range should develop around this level. With an escape downwards, the wave might continue to 1818.18. And with a breakaway of this level as well, a decline to 1815.00 should follow.
S&P 500
The stock index has completed a wave of decline to 4000.0. Today a consolidation range is forming above this level. With an escape upwards, a pathway to 4055.0 should open. Then the wave of decline should continue to 3085.3.
