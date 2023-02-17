EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
The currency pair continues developing a structure of decline to 1.0612. After this level is reached, a link of correction to 1.0715 is not excluded, followed by a decline to 1.0500.
GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
The currency pair continues developing a structure of decline to 1.1901. After this level is reached, a link of correction to 1.1991 is not excluded, followed by a decline to 1.1725.
USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
The currency pair continues developing a structure of growth to 134.94. After this level is reached, a link of correction to 133.33 is not excluded, followed by a structure of growth to 136.55.
USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
The currency pair has broken through 0.9270 upwards. Today the structure of growth should continue to 0.9300. After this level is reached, a link of correction to 0.9270 is not excluded. Then growth is expected to continue to 0.9327.
AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
The currency pair has completed a structure of decline to 0.6838. Today a consolidation range should develop around this level. With an escape downwards, the wave is expected to continue to 0.6750.
Brent
Brent continues developing a wide consolidation range. Today a link of decline to 83.20 is not excluded. After this level is reached, a wave of growth to 88.88 is expected to begin. The goal is first.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
Gold has escaped a consolidation range downwards. Today the range should expand to 1820.45. After this level is reached, a link of growth to at least 1833.60 is to follow. Then a decline to 1800.00 should be expected.
S&P 500
The stock index continues developing a wave of decline to 4039.0. After this level is reached, a link of growth to 4100.0 is expected, followed by a decline to 3960.0. The goal is local.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
