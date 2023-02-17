Share:

EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

The currency pair continues developing a structure of decline to 1.0612. After this level is reached, a link of correction to 1.0715 is not excluded, followed by a decline to 1.0500.

GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

The currency pair continues developing a structure of decline to 1.1901. After this level is reached, a link of correction to 1.1991 is not excluded, followed by a decline to 1.1725.

USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

The currency pair continues developing a structure of growth to 134.94. After this level is reached, a link of correction to 133.33 is not excluded, followed by a structure of growth to 136.55.

USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

The currency pair has broken through 0.9270 upwards. Today the structure of growth should continue to 0.9300. After this level is reached, a link of correction to 0.9270 is not excluded. Then growth is expected to continue to 0.9327.

AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

The currency pair has completed a structure of decline to 0.6838. Today a consolidation range should develop around this level. With an escape downwards, the wave is expected to continue to 0.6750.

Brent

Brent continues developing a wide consolidation range. Today a link of decline to 83.20 is not excluded. After this level is reached, a wave of growth to 88.88 is expected to begin. The goal is first.

XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold has escaped a consolidation range downwards. Today the range should expand to 1820.45. After this level is reached, a link of growth to at least 1833.60 is to follow. Then a decline to 1800.00 should be expected.

S&P 500

The stock index continues developing a wave of decline to 4039.0. After this level is reached, a link of growth to 4100.0 is expected, followed by a decline to 3960.0. The goal is local.