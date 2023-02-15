Share:

EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

The currency pair completed a link of growth to 1.0820. Next, the market formed an impulse of decline and its correction to 1.0770. At the moment, the market is forming a consolidation range around 1.0722. An escape downwards and extension of the wave of decline to 1.0627 are expected. After this level is reached, a link of growth to 1.0696 is expected. Then the wave should develop to 1.0595.

GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

The currency pair completed a structure of growth to 1.2267. Then the market formed an impulse of decline and its correction to 1.2220. Today the market has completed a new decline to 1.2140. At the moment, a consolidation range is forming around this level. A decline to 1.2088 is expected. After this level is reached, a link of growth to 1.2177 and a decline to 1.2000 should follow. The goal is local.

USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

The currency pair is forming a structure of growth to 133.44. After this level is reached, the instrument might decline to 131.62. The goal is first.

USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

The currency pair has completed a link of decline to 0.9136. Today the market is forming an impulse of growth to 0.9260. Then a correction to 0.9199 and growth to 0.9322 should follow.

AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

The currency pair completed a structure of growth to 0.7027, an impulse of decline and a correction to 0.6990. Today the market is forming a new impulse of decline to 0.6924. After this level is reached, a consolidation range should form above this level. With an escape downwards, a pathway to 0.6860 should form.

Brent

Crude oil is forming a consolidation range around 85.00. A link of decline to 83.33 is not excluded. Then a new structure of growth to 87.77 should develop, followed by a correctional decline to 85.00, at least, and growth to 92.15. The goal is first.

XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold has completed an impulse of decline to 1844.00 and a correction to 1860.00. Today the market is extending a wave of decline to 1830.00. After this level is reached, a link of growth to 1860.00 is not excluded.

S&P 500

The stock index has completed a link of growth to 4178.0. Today the market is forming a structure of decline to 4077.0. After this level is reached, a correction to 4128.0 and a decline to 4025.0 are not excluded. The goal is local.