EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
The currency pair has completed a link of growth to 1.0720. Today the market has formed a narrow consolidation range around this level and with an escape upwards a link of growth to 1.0775 might follow. After this level is reached, a link of decline to 1.0720 is expected. Then growth to 1.0780 should follow.
GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
The currency pair has completed a structure of growth to 1.2136. Today the market is forming a consolidation range around this level. A link of growth to 1.2185 is not excluded, followed by a decline to 1.2136. Then growth to 1.2238 might happen, and after this level is reached, a new wave of decline to 1.2080 should start.
USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
The currency pair has completed a local goal of the wave of growth at 132.90. Today the market is correcting to 131.50. After the correction is over, growth to 133.40 might begin. Then a wave of decline to 130.33 is expected.
USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
The currency pair has completed a link of decline to 0.9191. Today the market has formed a narrow consolidation range around this level, and with an escape downwards a new link of decline to 0.9149 and growth to 0.9191 should follow.
AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
The currency pair has completed a structure of growth to 0.6950. Today the market has formed a consolidation range around this level, and with an escape upwards, the range might extend to 0.6987. Then a decline to 0.6950 and growth to 0.7010 should follow.
Brent
Crude oil has formed a consolidation range above 85.22. A structure of growth to 87.78 is expected. Then a correction to 85.22 at least and growth to 92.10 should follow. The goal is first.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
Gold has formed a consolidation range around 1860.00. A link of decline to 1848.15 and a link of growth to 1860.00 are expected, followed by a decline to 1830.25.
S&P 500
The stock index has formed a consolidation range around 4115.5. Today the market suggests growth to 4165.0. After that a decline to 4115.5 and a link of growth to 4183.0 should follow. After this level is reached, a new wave of decline to 4048.0 should start.
