EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

The currency pair continues developing a consolidation range around 1.0711. A link of growth to 1.0777 is not excluded, followed by falling to 1.0615. The goal is local.

GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

The currency pair continues forming a consolidation range around 1.2044. Today a link of growth to 1.2128 is not excluded, followed by a decline to 1.1980. And with a breakaway of this level, the decline might continue to 1.1825. The goal is local.

USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

The currency pair continues developing a consolidation range around 131.55. Today a link of decline to 130.30 is not excluded. Then the pair may grow to 133.15.

USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

The currency pair continues developing a consolidation range around 0.9220. Today a link of decline to 0.9167 is not excluded, followed by growth to 0.9277.

AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

The currency pair continues developing a consolidation range around 0.6936. Today a link of growth to 0.7010 is not excluded, followed by a decline to 0.6855.

Brent

Brent continues developing a wave of growth to 85.50. Then a correction to 83.50 and growth to 87.88 should follow.

XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

The quotes continue developing a consolidation range around 1873.50. Today the range may extend to 1893.15. Then a decline to 1859.60 should follow, from where the quotes may proceed to 1820.00.

S&P 500

The stock index continues developing a consolidation range around 4136.0. Today a link of decline to 4094.4 is not excluded, followed by growth to 4136.0.