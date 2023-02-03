EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

The currency pair has completed a wave of decline to 1.0885. Today a consolidation range is forming above this level. With an escape upwards, a link of correction to 1.0960 should form. With an escape downwards, a pathway to 1.0850 should open, from where the wave might continue to 1.0783.

GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

The currency pair has formed a consolidation range around 1.2282, and with an escape downwards a wave of decline to 1.2177 should develop. After this level is reached, a link of correction to 1.2282 is not excluded. Then a decline to 1.2164 should follow, from where the wave might extend to 1.2134.

USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

The currency pair continues developing a consolidation range above 128.18. With an escape upwards, a link of growth to 129.76 should follow. With an escape downwards, a decline to 126.22 might follow.

USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

The currency pair has completed a wave of decline to 0.9059. Today the market is trading in a structure of growth to 0.9164. After this level is reached, another link of decline to 0.9045 should develop, followed by growth to 0.9285.

AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

The currency pair has completed a structure of decline to 0.7047. Today a consolidation range should form above this level. With an escape upwards, a link of correction to 0.7107 should follow. With an escape downwards, the wave should continue to 0.6984.

Brent

Brent has completed a wave of decline to 81.20. Today a wave of growth to 85.48 should start, followed by a correction to 83.10 and growth to 90.30.

XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold has completed a structure of a wave of decline to 1919.00. Today a consolidation range is forming around this level. With an escape downwards, a decline to 1891.72 should follow. With an escape upwards, a link of correction to 1935.00 might happen, followed by a decline to 1880.00.

S&P 500

The stock index has completed a wave of growth to 4192.5. Today the market is forming a consolidation range under this level. An escape downwards is expected, so that the wave could extend to 4000.0. The goal is first.