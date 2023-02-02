EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

The currency pair escaped a consolidation range upwards and completed an extension wave to 1.1030. Today a correction to 1.0906 might happen, followed by growth to 1.0960.

GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

The currency pair has completed a wave of decline to 1.2272. Today a structure of growth to 1.2370 has been performed. At the moment, the market is forming a consolidation range around this level. With an escape upwards, a link of growth to 1.2416 is not excluded, from where the wave may extend to 1.2464.

USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

The currency pair has completed a wave of decline to 128.18. Today the market starts developing a wave of growth to 129.76. Then a decline to 128.98 should follow.

USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

The currency pair continues developing a wave of decline to 0.9042. Then a wave of growth to 0.9165 should begin, from where the pair might grow to 0.9292.

AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

The currency pair has completed a structure of growth to 0.7156. Today a decline to 0.7060 is expected, from where the wave may extend to 0.6990.

Brent

Brent is going on correcting. Today it may reach 82.22. Then growth to 86.00 should follow. The goal is first.

XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold has completed a structure of a wave of growth to 1957.00. Today a decline to 1925.85 should follow. A consolidation rage around this level is expected to form. Then a structure of decline might continue to 1867.40. The goal is local.

S&P 500

The stock index has escaped a consolidation range upwards and might extend the range to 4160.6. After this level is reached, a decline to 3885.5 should follow. The goal is first.