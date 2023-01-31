EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
The currency pair has completed a wave of correction to 1.0913. Today the market has formed a structure of decline to 1.0838. At the moment, the market is forming a consolidation range around this level. An escape downwards is expected, followed by the development of a structure of decline to 1.0800, from where the wave might continue to 1.0780. The goal is local.
GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
The currency pair has corrected to 1.2416. Today a structure of decline to 1.2340 has formed. At the moment a consolidation range is forming around this level. An escape downwards to 1.2310 is expected. Then growth to 1.2340 might follow. After that a decline to 1.2270 might happen. The goal is local.
USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
The currency pair keeps forming a consolidation range around 130.00. Today a link of growth to 130.87 is expected. Then a decline to 130.00 might follow. And then growth to 131.40 might happen.
USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
The currency pair has completed a correction to 0.9181. Today a structure of growth has formed to 0.9255. At the moment, the consolidation range is forming around this level. A link of decline to 0.9220 is not excluded. Then growth to 0.9277 might follow, from where the wave to 0.9400 should develop. The goal is local.
AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
The currency pair has completed a structure of decline to 0.7062. At the moment, a consolidation range has formed around this level. With an escape downwards, practically a pathway to 0.7000 will open. The goal is local.
Brent
Brent continues correcting. At the moment, a consolidation range has formed around 86.22. Today the correction might end at 84.00, and a new wave of growth to 90.30 should start, from where the wave might extend to 93.00. Then the quotes might correct to 88.95.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
Gold has demonstrated a structure of decline to 1934.40. Today the market has demonstrated a structure of decline to 1919.19. This level is likely to be broken away, and a structure of decline should continue to 1900.00. The goal is local.
S&P 500
The stock index has formed a consolidation range around 4040.0. Today the quotes might escape the range and drop to 3999.0. After this level is reached, a correction to 4040.0 should start, followed by a decline to 3888.0. The goal is local.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Fed hikes by 25 bps as expected, focus shifts to Powell – LIVE
The Federal Reserve raised its policy rate by 25 bps to the range of 4.5-4.75% as expected following the first policy meeting of 2023. The US Dollar stages a modest rebound against its rivals as investors wait for Chairman Powell to comment on the policy outlook.
EUR/USD holds above 1.0900 as Fed raises policy rate by 25 bps
EUR/USD continues to trade in positive territory at around 1.0900 following the Fed's decision to raise the policy rate by 25 basis points as expected. FOMC Chairman Jerome Powell will comment on the policy outlook and respond to questions at a press conference.
GBP/USD retreats towards 1.2300, eyes on Powell
GBP/USD trimmed early gains and barely holds above 1.2300 as US Dollar stays resilient after the Fed's decision to raise the policy rate by 25 bps. In its policy statement, the Fed reiterated its willingness to continue to hike rates. Eyes on Powell's presser.
Gold edges higher toward as US yields edge lower
Gold price has gained traction and advanced toward $1,930 in the American session. Following the Fed's decision to hike the policy rate by 25 bps, the 10-year US T-bond yield stays in negative territory below 3.5%, helping XAU/USD edge higher ahead of Powell's press conference.
Ethereum: “Tower - Tower, ETH requesting a soft landing”
Ethereum (ETH) price action sees traders gearing up for the fireworks this evening as the Fed and its Chair, Jerome Powell, are taking the stage this evening for the first time this year.