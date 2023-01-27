EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

The currency pair has completed the first impulse of decline to 1.0850. Today the market has completed a correction of this wave to 1.0899. At the moment, the quotes are forming a new impulse of decline to 1.0850. Then a consolidation range should form around this level, followed by an escape downwards to 1.0795. The goal is local.

GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

The currency pair completed correction at 1.2429. Then the market demonstrated an impulse of decline to 1.2343 and corrected it to 1.2415. Today a new impulse of decline to 1.2340 might develop. And with a breakaway of this level, the wave of decline might continue to 1.2262. The goal is local.

USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

The currency pair continues forming a consolidation range around 130.00. Today growth to 131.30 is expected. Then a wave of decline to 128.35 should start.

USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

The currency pair has completed a link of decline to 0.9150. Today growth to 0.9277 should start. With a breakaway of this level, a pathway up to 0.9393 should open. The goal is local.

AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

The currency pair has completed an impulse of decline to 0.7080 and a correction to 0.7128. Today a new impulse of decline to 0.7070 is forming. And with a breakaway of this level downwards, a pathway to 0.7000 will open. The goal is local.

Brent

Brent has corrected to 85.50. Today a structure of growth might continue to 90.30 and even 93.00. Then a correction to 88.98 should follow.

XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold has completed a structure of decline to 1918.50 and a link of growth to 1934.40. Today the market may develop a structure of decline to 1918.00. And with a breakaway of this level, a pathway down to 1900.00 will open. The goal is local.

S&P 500

The stock index has formed a link of growth to 4063.0. Today the quotes may drop to 3888.0. After this level is reached, a correction to 3970.0 should start, followed by a decline to 3800.0. The goal is local.