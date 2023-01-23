EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
The currency pair has formed a consolidation range around 1.0860 and today with an escape upwards the wave of growth might extend to 1.0941. Then falling to 1.0872 should follow, after which the price might leap up to 1.0960.
GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
The currency pair has formed a consolidation range around 1.2395 and today with an escape upwards it might grow to 1.2455. Then falling to 1.2395 should follow, after which the price might leap up to 1.2475.
USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
The currency pair has formed a consolidation range around 129.15. Today the range might extend upwards to 130.80. Then falling to 129.15 should follow, from where the price might grow to 131.17.
USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
The currency pair has demonstrated a link of growth to 0.9232. Today a link of growth to 0.9155 might follow. Practically, the market is forming a consolidation range around 0.9155. With an escape downwards, yet one more structure of decline to 0.9038 might follow. With an escape upwards, a pathway to 0.9273 should open.
AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
The currency pair has formed a consolidation range around 0.6969. Today the market has escaped upwards and extends the range to 0.7030. Then a decline to 0.6969 and growth to 0.7067 should follow.
Brent
Brent has formed a consolidation range around 87.15. Today the market has escaped the range upwards. The wave of growth might extend to 88.77. Then a decline to 87.15 and growth to 90.30 should follow, from where the wave might continue to 93.00.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
Gold is forming a wide consolidation range around 1922.15. By now, the range has extended to 1935.45. Today a link of growth to 1922.15 is expected. Then growth to 1948.00 should follow, from where the wave should extend to 1976.87.
S&P 500
The stock index has completed a link of decline to 3885.5. Today the market is forming a structure of growth to 4034.5. After this level is reached, a decline to 3855.5 might follow, from where the trend might continue to 3666.6.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats below 1.0900 amid mixed ECB commentary
EUR/USD has lost its traction and pulled away from the multi-month it set above 1.0900 earlier in the day. Mixed comments from European Central Bank officials regarding the rate outlook and the cautious market mood seems to be limiting the Euro's upside for the time being.
GBP/USD drops toward 1.2350 as US Dollar rebounds
GBP/USD turned south and dropped toward 1.2350 during the European trading hours on Monday. With the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield recovering above 3.5%, the US Dollar stays resilient against its rivals and weighs on the pair.
Gold continues to fluctuate in tight range above $1,920
Gold price is moving up and down in a narrow channel above $1,920 on Monday amid a lack of high-impact data releases. The modest rebound witnessed in the US Treasury bond yields doesn't allow XAU/USD to gain traction despite the US Dollar's uninspiring performance.
Is Bitcoin bull run in jeopardy despite bullish sentiment among long-term BTC holders?
Bitcoin price witnessed increased volatility in the last seven days (since January 16) driven by a mix of factors, including trader sentiment, Bitcoin velocity, and various technical indicators, like the MVRV and RPV ratios.
The Week Ahead: US Q4 GDP, PCE, Tesla and Microsoft results
Having started the first half of last year with two successive quarters of negative GDP growth, the US economy saw a return to positive GDP growth in Q3, of 3.2%, after a late upgrade from, 2.9% at the end of last year, with personal consumption coming in at 2.3%.