EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

The currency pair has formed a consolidation range around 1.0860 and today with an escape upwards the wave of growth might extend to 1.0941. Then falling to 1.0872 should follow, after which the price might leap up to 1.0960.

GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

The currency pair has formed a consolidation range around 1.2395 and today with an escape upwards it might grow to 1.2455. Then falling to 1.2395 should follow, after which the price might leap up to 1.2475.

USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

The currency pair has formed a consolidation range around 129.15. Today the range might extend upwards to 130.80. Then falling to 129.15 should follow, from where the price might grow to 131.17.

USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

The currency pair has demonstrated a link of growth to 0.9232. Today a link of growth to 0.9155 might follow. Practically, the market is forming a consolidation range around 0.9155. With an escape downwards, yet one more structure of decline to 0.9038 might follow. With an escape upwards, a pathway to 0.9273 should open.

AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

The currency pair has formed a consolidation range around 0.6969. Today the market has escaped upwards and extends the range to 0.7030. Then a decline to 0.6969 and growth to 0.7067 should follow.

Brent

Brent has formed a consolidation range around 87.15. Today the market has escaped the range upwards. The wave of growth might extend to 88.77. Then a decline to 87.15 and growth to 90.30 should follow, from where the wave might continue to 93.00.

XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold is forming a wide consolidation range around 1922.15. By now, the range has extended to 1935.45. Today a link of growth to 1922.15 is expected. Then growth to 1948.00 should follow, from where the wave should extend to 1976.87.

S&P 500

The stock index has completed a link of decline to 3885.5. Today the market is forming a structure of growth to 4034.5. After this level is reached, a decline to 3855.5 might follow, from where the trend might continue to 3666.6.