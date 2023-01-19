EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

The currency pair has completed a link of growth ti 1.0886. A wave of decline to 1.0765 is forming today. Then a correction to 1.0826 should follow. Next, a wave of decline to 1.0703 might form. The goal is local.

GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

The currency pair has completed a link of growth ti 1.2433. Today an impulse of decline ti 1.2331 has happened. At the moment, the market is forming a consolidation range around this level. An escape downwards is expected to 1.2288. And with a breakaway of this level as well, a pathway to 1.2085 will open. The goal is first.

USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

The currency pair has corrected to 131.55. An impulse of decline to 128.60 has happened today. At the moment, a consolidation range is forming around this level. An escape downwards is expected, so that the wave of decline could develop ti 125.50.

USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

The currency pair has completed a wave of decline to 0.9085. After this level has been reached, an impulse of growth to 0.9272 started forming. The goal is first. Then a coreection to 0.9180 might follow.

AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

The currency pair has completed a link of growth to 0.7062. Today the market is forming an impulse of decline to 0.6872. The goal is first. Then a correction to 0.6966 and a decline to 0.6780 might follow. The goal is local.

Brent

Oil has completed a wave of growth to 87.90. Today a link of correctuon to 82.82 is forming. After this level is reached, a link of growth to 88.00 might form, from where the trend might continue to 93.00.

XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold continues a wave of decline to 1894.50. Then growth to 1910.00 and falling to 1865.00 should follow. And with a breakaway of this level as well downwards, a pathway to 1850.00 will open. The goal is first.

S&P 500

The stock index has completed an impulse of decline ti 3925.5. Today a consolidation range might form under this level. With an escape downwards, the trend might continue to 3840.0. The goal is first.