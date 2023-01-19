EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
The currency pair has completed a link of growth ti 1.0886. A wave of decline to 1.0765 is forming today. Then a correction to 1.0826 should follow. Next, a wave of decline to 1.0703 might form. The goal is local.
GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
The currency pair has completed a link of growth ti 1.2433. Today an impulse of decline ti 1.2331 has happened. At the moment, the market is forming a consolidation range around this level. An escape downwards is expected to 1.2288. And with a breakaway of this level as well, a pathway to 1.2085 will open. The goal is first.
USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
The currency pair has corrected to 131.55. An impulse of decline to 128.60 has happened today. At the moment, a consolidation range is forming around this level. An escape downwards is expected, so that the wave of decline could develop ti 125.50.
USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
The currency pair has completed a wave of decline to 0.9085. After this level has been reached, an impulse of growth to 0.9272 started forming. The goal is first. Then a coreection to 0.9180 might follow.
AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
The currency pair has completed a link of growth to 0.7062. Today the market is forming an impulse of decline to 0.6872. The goal is first. Then a correction to 0.6966 and a decline to 0.6780 might follow. The goal is local.
Brent
Oil has completed a wave of growth to 87.90. Today a link of correctuon to 82.82 is forming. After this level is reached, a link of growth to 88.00 might form, from where the trend might continue to 93.00.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
Gold continues a wave of decline to 1894.50. Then growth to 1910.00 and falling to 1865.00 should follow. And with a breakaway of this level as well downwards, a pathway to 1850.00 will open. The goal is first.
S&P 500
The stock index has completed an impulse of decline ti 3925.5. Today a consolidation range might form under this level. With an escape downwards, the trend might continue to 3840.0. The goal is first.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD hovering around 0.6900 after posting fresh weekly lows Premium
A late bounce in Wall Street helped AUD/USD move away from a fresh weekly low of 0.6871 with the pair currently battling to recover beyond the 0.6900 threshold. The US Dollar benefited for a second consecutive day from risk-off flows.
EUR/USD stabilizes around 1.0820 as ECB hawks hit the wires Premium
The hawkish rhetoric from different ECB officials provided support for the shared currency in a risk-averse environment. Unimpressive United States macroeconomic data kept investors in cautious mode.
Gold: Buyers maintain the pressure with eyes on $2,000 Premium
Risk aversion dominates financial markets on Thursday, helping XAU/USD to extend its gains towards the weekly high. The bright metal met buyers near the $1,900 threshold and currently trades around $1,920, holding on to early gains.
Crypto traders fight ransomware hackers, payouts decline 40% to $456.8 million in 2022
Crypto traders refuse to pay ransomware hackers, and their exploit has dropped 40% Year-on-Year from 2021 to 2022. Blockchain analytics firm Chainalysis shared details of funds collected by ransomware hackers in a new report.
Stocks lose traction despite improved US data
Stocks are on the slide once again, as fears of prolongued periods of high interest rates cast aside recent optimism on falling inflation. However, todays improved US data does help ease some of the fears that we could be facing a sharp economic collapse this month, says Joshua Mahony.