EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

The currency pair has corrected to 1.0868. After the correction was over, a wave of decline to 1.0793 followed. At the moment, the market is forming a consolidation range around this level. Today an escape upwards is expected, so that the wave will extend to 1.0718. The goal is local.

GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

Great Britain pound demonstrated a new link of growth to 1.2292. At the moment, the market is forming a consolidation range under this level. The range might then extend to 1.2327. Then a wave of decline to 1.2222 should start. And with a breakaway if this level down, a pathway to 1.2085 will open. The goal is first.

USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

The currency pair has corrected to 128.00. After the correction was over, the market demonstrated a structure of growth to 131.50. Today a consolidation range might form around this level. With an escape downwards, a link of correction to 129.77 is not excluded, followed by growth to 132.32.

USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

The currency pair continues a a wave of growth to 0.9391. After this level is reached, a consolidation range might form. With an escape upwards, the trend might continue to 0.9565, from where the wave might continue to 0.9600.

AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

The currency pair has performed a correction to 0.7000. At the moment, the market is forming a consolidation range under this level. The range might extend to 0.7004. Then another wave of decline to 0.6916 might develop. With a breakaway of this level as well, a pathway down to 0.6800 will open.

Brent

Brent continues developing a wave of growth to 87.20. After this level is reached, a link of correction to 84.00 is not excluded, followed by growth to 89.00. The goal is local.

XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold continues a wave of decline to 1893.50. Then growth to 1910.00 and a decline to 1880.00 are expected. With a breakaway of this level downwards as well, a pathway to 1850.00 will open. The goal is local.

S&P 500

The stock index continues forming a consolidation range under 4000.0. Today the range should extend down to 3840.0. Then growth to 3900.0 and a decline to 3750.0 should follow, from where the trend might continue to 3675.0.