EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

The currency pair has corrected to 1.0868. After the correction was over, a wave of decline to 1.0793 followed. At the moment, the market is forming a consolidation range around this level. Today an escape upwards is expected, so that the wave will extend to 1.0718. The goal is local.

EURUSD

GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

Great Britain pound demonstrated a new link of growth to 1.2292. At the moment, the market is forming a consolidation range under this level. The range might then extend to 1.2327. Then a wave of decline to 1.2222 should start. And with a breakaway if this level down, a pathway to 1.2085 will open. The goal is first.

GBPUSD

USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

The currency pair has corrected to 128.00. After the correction was over, the market demonstrated a structure of growth to 131.50. Today a consolidation range might form around this level. With an escape downwards, a link of correction to 129.77 is not excluded, followed by growth to 132.32.

USDJPY

USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

The currency pair continues a a wave of growth to 0.9391. After this level is reached, a consolidation range might form. With an escape upwards, the trend might continue to 0.9565, from where the wave might continue to 0.9600.

USDCHF

AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

The currency pair has performed a correction to 0.7000. At the moment, the market is forming a consolidation range under this level. The range might extend to 0.7004. Then another wave of decline to 0.6916 might develop. With a breakaway of this level as well, a pathway down to 0.6800 will open.

AUDUSD

Brent

Brent continues developing a wave of growth to 87.20. After this level is reached, a link of correction to 84.00 is not excluded, followed by growth to 89.00. The goal is local.

Brent

XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold continues a wave of decline to 1893.50. Then growth to 1910.00 and a decline to 1880.00 are expected. With a breakaway of this level downwards as well, a pathway to 1850.00 will open. The goal is local.

XAUUSD

S&P 500

The stock index continues forming a consolidation range under 4000.0. Today the range should extend down to 3840.0. Then growth to 3900.0 and a decline to 3750.0 should follow, from where the trend might continue to 3675.0.

S&P 500

Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.

