EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
The currency pair is forming a consolidation range around 1.0820. Today an escape downwards to 1.0768 is expected, followed by growth to 1.0820 and a decline to 1.0717, from where the trend might continue to 1.0660.
GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
The currency pair is forming a consolidation range around 1.2185. Today we expect an escape downwards and continuation of the wave to 1.2084. Then growth to 1.2180 and a decline to 1.1982 should follow, from where the trend might continue to 1.1920.
USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
The currency pair has extended the wave of growth to 130.20. After this level is reached, the pair might drop to 129.00 and grow to 131.30, from where the wave might continue to 133.33.
USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
The currency pair is extending the wave of growth to 0.9390. After this level is reached, a consolidation range might form. With an escape upwards, the trend might continue to 0.9565, from where the quotes may proceed to 0.9590.
AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
The currency pair has formed a consolidation range around 0.6966. Today we expect an escape downwards and extension of the wave to 0.6919, followed by growth to 0.6966 and falling to 0.6888.
Brent
Crude oil is forming a consolidation range around 84.77. A link of correction to 83.50 is not excluded today, followed by growth to 86.06, from where the trend may continue to 88.00. The goal is local.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
Gold continues a wave of decline to 1877.40. Then growth to 1909.00 and a decline to 1850.00 might follow. The goal is local.
S&P 500
The stock index is forming a consolidation range under 4000.0. Today it should extend downwards to 3840.0. Then growth to 3900.0 and a decline to 3750.0 should follow, from where the trend might continue down to 3675.0.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD approaches the weekly low amid a souring market mood Premium
The US Dollar posted substantial gains in the American session, as global stocks collapsed on the back of renewed recession fears. Australian December employment figures coming up next.
EUR/USD trims most of its intraday gains and losses the 1.0800 mark Premium
EUR/USD trades around 1.0790 as fears of a US recession spurred risk aversion, helping the Greenback to recover the ground lost at the beginning of the day. Wall Street collapsed amid renewed demand for safe-haven assets.
Gold: Recession fears weighing on XAU/USD Premium
Spot gold jumped to $1,925.82 a troy ounce on Wednesday, as the broad US Dollar weakness that persisted throughout the first half of the day was later exacerbated by United States data.
Bitcoin recovery fuels NFT growth, digital collectibles garner big interest as BTC crosses $21,550
Bitcoin wiped out all its losses from the FTX exchange crash in November, BTC recovered and hit a cycle high at $21,550, following the release of lower-than-expected CPI and then PPI inflation data, which hit the US Dollar.
US retail sales weaken, driving further Dow losses
A second day of losses for the Dow comes as investors watch some worrying weakness in retail sales, says Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG.