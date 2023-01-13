EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
The currency pair has completed the main wave of growth to 1.0866. Today a wave of decline to 1.0707 should begin, followed by growth to 1.0786 and a decline to 1.0630, from where the trend might continue to 1.0545.
GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
The currency pair has completed a wave of growth to 1.2244. Today a wave of decline to 1.2088 should begin. Then growth to 1.2166 and a decline to 1.2020 should follow, from where the trend may continue to 1.1930.
USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
The currency pair has completed a wave of decline to 128.66. Today the market starts developing a wave of growth to 131.70. After this level is reached, a link of decline to 130.15 should follow, and next - growth to 134.70.
USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
The currency pair has completed a structure of a wave of growth to 0.9357. Today the market has corrected to 0.9260. At the moment, the market has started to form a new structure of growth to 0.9393. After this level is reached, a consolidation range might form. With an escape upwards, the trend might continue to 0.9525.
AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
The currency pair has completed a wave of growth to 0.6983. Today a wave of decline to 0.6899 should begin. With a breakaway of this level downwards, a pathway down to 0.6791 will open.
Brent
Crude oil escaped the consolidation range upwards and reached a local goal of 84.55. Today a link of correction to 82.82 is not excluded, followed by growth to 86.66, from where the trend might continue to 88.00.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
Gold has reached the goal of the wave of growth to 1900.00. Today a wave of decline to 1831.24 is expected to begin. The goal is first. After this level is reached, a link of growth to 1866.00 is expected, followed by a decline to 1795.00.
S&P 500
The stock index is forming a consolidation range under 3993.0. Today a decline to 3838.0 is expected. Thus the market will set the borders of the range. With an escape downwards, a pathway to 3675.0 will open.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD declines toward 1.0800 ahead of US data
EUR/USD has lost its traction and declined toward 1.0800 during the European trading hours on Friday. The cautious market mood ahead of the UoM Consumer Sentiment Survey from the US seems to be helping the US Dollar find demand and weighing on the pair.
GBP/USD drops below 1.2200 as US Dollar rebounds
GBP/USD came under renewed bearish pressure and declined below 1.2200 heading into the American session on Friday. The negative shift witnessed in risk sentiment helps the US Dollar erase some of Thursday's losses and causing the pair to push lower.
Gold pulls away from multi-month highs, holds near $1,900
Gold price reversed its direction and dropped toward $1,900 after having touched a multi-month high of $1,909 earlier in the day. The modest rebound in the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield makes it difficult for XAU/USD to preserve its bullish momentum.
Peter Schiff urges Bitcoin holders to sell BTC above $19,000
Peter Schiff, a Gold proponent and financial commentator, has urged Bitcoin holders to sell the asset when BTC price reaches above $19,000, as it has done following the release of softer US CPI data on Thursday, January 12.
Attention shifts to US bank earnings
US inflation came in line with expectations. The kneejerk market reaction to the data was surprisingly negative, but the major US stock indices extended rally, while the US dollar dropped sharply.