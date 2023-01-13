EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

The currency pair has completed the main wave of growth to 1.0866. Today a wave of decline to 1.0707 should begin, followed by growth to 1.0786 and a decline to 1.0630, from where the trend might continue to 1.0545.

GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

The currency pair has completed a wave of growth to 1.2244. Today a wave of decline to 1.2088 should begin. Then growth to 1.2166 and a decline to 1.2020 should follow, from where the trend may continue to 1.1930.

USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

The currency pair has completed a wave of decline to 128.66. Today the market starts developing a wave of growth to 131.70. After this level is reached, a link of decline to 130.15 should follow, and next - growth to 134.70.

USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

The currency pair has completed a structure of a wave of growth to 0.9357. Today the market has corrected to 0.9260. At the moment, the market has started to form a new structure of growth to 0.9393. After this level is reached, a consolidation range might form. With an escape upwards, the trend might continue to 0.9525.

AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

The currency pair has completed a wave of growth to 0.6983. Today a wave of decline to 0.6899 should begin. With a breakaway of this level downwards, a pathway down to 0.6791 will open.

Brent

Crude oil escaped the consolidation range upwards and reached a local goal of 84.55. Today a link of correction to 82.82 is not excluded, followed by growth to 86.66, from where the trend might continue to 88.00.

XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold has reached the goal of the wave of growth to 1900.00. Today a wave of decline to 1831.24 is expected to begin. The goal is first. After this level is reached, a link of growth to 1866.00 is expected, followed by a decline to 1795.00.

S&P 500

The stock index is forming a consolidation range under 3993.0. Today a decline to 3838.0 is expected. Thus the market will set the borders of the range. With an escape downwards, a pathway to 3675.0 will open.