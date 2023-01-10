EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

The currency pair completed a wave of growth to 1.0759. Today the market is correcting this wave to 1.0710. After the correction is over, the pair may grow to 1.0767. Then it may correct to 1.0625 (a test from above) and grow to 1.0787.

GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

The currency pair has completed a wave of growth to 1.2208. Today it is correcting to 1.2213. When the correction is over, the pair may grow to 1.2292. Then the quotes should correct to 1.2084 (a test from above) and grow to 1.2330.

USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

The currency pair is forming a consolidation range around 131.88. A link of correction to 132.70 is not excluded. After this level is reached, the wave of decline might continue to 129.70.

USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

The currency pair has completed a structure of a declining wave to 0.9191. Today the market may correct to 0.9250. When the correction is over, a decline to 0.9105 is expected, followed by a link of correction to 0.9282 (a test from below) and a decline to 0.9094.

AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

The currency pair completed a wave of growth to 0.6949. Today the market might demonstrate a link of correction to 0.6872 and grow to 0.6990. After this level is reached, a link of correction to 0.6872 is expected, followed by growth to 0.7020.

Brent

Crude oil is forming a wave of decline to 78.87. Today a new link of growth to 82.00 might develop, followed by a decline to 76.67. After this level is reached, a wave of growth to 82.00 might start.

XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold has completed a wave of growth to 1880.50. A link of correction to 1850.00 is not excluded, followed by growth to 1897.00. After this level is reached, a wave of decline to 1830.00 might start.

S&P 500

The stock index has completed a link of growth to 3950.0. A link of decline to 3800.0 is not excluded today. With a breakaway of this level downwards, a pathway down to 3675.5 will open, from where the wave might continue to 3640.0.