EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
The currency pair has extended the consolidation range to 1.0688. Today the market is forming an impulse of decline to 1.0630. After this level is reached, a link if correction to 1.0660 is not excluded, followed by a decline to 1.0600, from where the trend might continue to 1.0550. The goal is first.
GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
The currency pair is forming a wave of decline to 1.2000. After this level is reached, a consolidation range may form. With an escape downwards, a decline to 1.1940 might follow, from where the wave might continue to 1.1919. The goal is first.
USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
The currency pair continues developing an impulse of decline. Today the level of 132.30 is to be reached. Then a link of growth to 133.10 and a decline to 131.70 are not excluded. The goal is first.
USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
The currency pair has completed a structure of decline to 0.9210. Today a link of growth to 0.9300 might follow. After this level is reached, a link of correction to 0.9255 is not excluded, followed by growth to 0.9366. The goal is first.
AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
The currency pair has completed a wave of decline to 0.6710 and a correction to 0.6786. Today another decline to 0.6710 is expected, and with a breakaway of this level downwards, a pathway for a wave down to 0.6622 will open.
Brent
Crude oil has performed a correction to 82.00. Today growth to 86.00 is expected, followed by a decline to 83.90 and a link of growth to 89.40, from where the trend might continue to 92.55. The goal is local.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
Gold has completed a correction to 1820.00. At the moment, the market is forming a consolidation range under this level. A decline to 1801.80 is expected. And with a breakaway of this level downwards, the wave might continue to 1784.00.
S&P 500
The stock index has completed a structure of growth to 3858.0. Today a link of decline to 3730.0 is expected, followed by growth to 3800.0 and a decline to 3700.0. The goal is local.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above 1.0650 as markets head toward end of year
EUR/USD has stretched higher toward 1.0700 before retreating modestly. The US Dollar weakness despite the souring market mood on the last trading day of the year seems to be helping the pair stay in positive territory amid a lack of fundamental drivers.
GBP/USD retreats toward 1.2000 following earlier climb
GBP/USD stays under modest bearish pressure and trades below 1.2050 in the last NA session of 2022. The risk-averse market environment makes it difficult for Pound Sterling to outperform the US Dollar, forcing the pair to stay on the back foot.
Gold struggles to hold above $1,820 as US yields edge higher
Gold price has gathered bullish momentum and advanced to a fresh daily high above $1,825 before losing its traction. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up more than 1% on the day, making it difficult for XAU/USD to continue to push higher.
Bitcoin whales holding up to 100,000 BTC hunt cycle bottom, here’s what to expect
Bitcoin network’s large wallet investors influence the asset’s price through their transaction activity. Analysts at Santiment found evidence of whale activity influence on the asset’s price.
Week Ahead – NFP and Fed minutes to kickstart the New Year as dollar languishes
Markets will slowly begin to return to normal in the first trading week of 2023, with a number of top-tier releases on the way to liven things up after the holiday lull.