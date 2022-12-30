EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

The currency pair has extended the consolidation range to 1.0688. Today the market is forming an impulse of decline to 1.0630. After this level is reached, a link if correction to 1.0660 is not excluded, followed by a decline to 1.0600, from where the trend might continue to 1.0550. The goal is first.

GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

The currency pair is forming a wave of decline to 1.2000. After this level is reached, a consolidation range may form. With an escape downwards, a decline to 1.1940 might follow, from where the wave might continue to 1.1919. The goal is first.

USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

The currency pair continues developing an impulse of decline. Today the level of 132.30 is to be reached. Then a link of growth to 133.10 and a decline to 131.70 are not excluded. The goal is first.

USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

The currency pair has completed a structure of decline to 0.9210. Today a link of growth to 0.9300 might follow. After this level is reached, a link of correction to 0.9255 is not excluded, followed by growth to 0.9366. The goal is first.

AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

The currency pair has completed a wave of decline to 0.6710 and a correction to 0.6786. Today another decline to 0.6710 is expected, and with a breakaway of this level downwards, a pathway for a wave down to 0.6622 will open.

Brent

Crude oil has performed a correction to 82.00. Today growth to 86.00 is expected, followed by a decline to 83.90 and a link of growth to 89.40, from where the trend might continue to 92.55. The goal is local.

XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold has completed a correction to 1820.00. At the moment, the market is forming a consolidation range under this level. A decline to 1801.80 is expected. And with a breakaway of this level downwards, the wave might continue to 1784.00.

S&P 500

The stock index has completed a structure of growth to 3858.0. Today a link of decline to 3730.0 is expected, followed by growth to 3800.0 and a decline to 3700.0. The goal is local.