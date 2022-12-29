EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

The currency pair completed an impulse of decline to 1.0610. Today the market is consolidating above this level. The range m8ght extend to 1.0638. Then a decline to 1.0581 should follow. With an escape from the range downwards, the wave of decline should continue to 1.0550. The goal is first.

GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

The currency pair has completed an impulse of decline to 1.2020. Today a link of correction to 1.2067 is not excluded. After this level is reached, the quotes may go down to 1.1940, from where the wave might continue to 1.1919. The goal is first.

USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

The currency pair continues developing a consolidation range under 134.37. Today the market might escape it downwards and go down to 132.00. And with a breakaway of this level as well, a pathway to 129.00 will open. The goal is first.

USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

The currency pair completed an impulse of growth to 0.9333 and corrected to 0.9265. Practically, a consolidation range has formed at these levels. With an escape downwards, a pathway down to 0.9232 will open. With an escape upwards, the wave of growth might continue to 0.9366. The goal is first. Then a decline to 0.9292 and growth to 0.9400 should follow.

AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

The currency pair completed a wave of decline to 0.6733. Today a link of correction to 0.6770 is not excluded, followed by a decline to 0.6770. Then the quotes might decline to 0.6660 and continue the trend to 0.6630.

Brent

Crude oil has corrected to 82.50. Today growth to 84.40 is expected, followed by a decline to 83.40. Then a link of growth to 87.00 is expected, from where the trend may continue to 90.00. The goal is local.

XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold has completed an impulse of decline to 1796.96. Today the market is forming a correction to 1814.70. After this level is reached, a decline to 1788.70 might follow, from where the trend may continue to 1770.00.

S&P 500

The stock index has broken through 3800.0 downwards. Practically, a pathway to 3750.0 has opened. After this level is reached, growth to 3800.0 is expected (a test from below). Then a decline to 3732.0 should follow. The goal is local.