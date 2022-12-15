EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
The currency pair has formed a consolidation range around 1.0646. At some point, the range got expanded upwards to 1.0693. Today the market has returned to 1.0646. The decline is expected to continue to 1.0616, i.e. the lower border of the range. Next, a correction to 1.0646 looks possible, followed by a decline to 1.0542.
GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
The currency pair has expanded the range to 1.2244. Today the market continues developing an impulse of decline to 1.2340, followed by growth to 1.2393 and a decline to 1.2236.
USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
Today the currency pair is forming an impulse of growth to 135.95. After this level is reached, an impulse of decline to 135.30 is not excluded, followed by growth to 137.30.
USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
The currency pair expanded the consolidation range downwards to 0.9213. Today growth to 0.9275 looks possible. Next, a decline to 0.9252 and growth to 0.9373 look probable.
AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
The currency pair is forming a structure of an impulse of decline to 0.6820. Then growth to 0.6853 and a decline to 0.6762 should follow. The goal is local.
Brent
Crude oil has completed a wave of growth to 83.13. Today a link of decline to 79.94 looks possible. Then growth to 84.62 might follow, and upon breaking through this level upwards, the quotes may proceed to 89.24.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
Gold has corrected to 1814.00. Today the market is forming a structure of decline to 1784.66. And with a breakaway of this level downwards, a pathway for a wave of decline to 1755.00 will follow.
S&P 500
The stock index is forming a structure of decline to 3925.5. Then growth to 3991.7 and a decline to 3835.4 should follow, from where the trend may continue to 3626.0.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD slides toward 1.2300 ahead of BOE decision
GBP/USD is extending losses toward 1.2300 amid a broad rebound in the US Dollar. Hawkish Fed guidance and recession fears are supporting the safe-haven US Dollar. All eyes are now on the BOE policy decision, with the voting composition to be closely scrutinized.
EUR/USD drops below 1.0650, ECB policy announcements eyed
EUR/USD is holding lower ground below 1.0650, as the risk-off mood gains traction, underpinning the US Dollar demand. The Fed projected a higher rate peak after announcing a 50 bps rate hike. The Euro awaits the ECB rate decision for fresh trading impetus.
Gold: 200-HMA pokes sellers, ahead of central banks, US Retail Sales
Gold price recovers from the intraday low as it picks up bids to $1,795 heading into Thursday’s European session. The metal’s latest rebound could be linked to the technical correction, as well as the market’s cautious mood ahead of the multiple central bank announcements.
Bitcoin and stablecoin whales scoop up BTC, USDT, BUSD and DAI: Recipe for crypto Santa Claus rally
Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies enjoyed a resurgence in their prices and both BTC and Ethereum jumped to their highest level since the FTX exchange collapse, on Tuesday.
BoE Interest Rate Decision Preview: Focus on vote split amid high inflation and economic gloom Premium
The BoE is likely to return to its conservative stance in the final meeting of this year, having delivered its biggest rate hike in 33 years in November. The BoE will announce its interest rate decision at 12:00 GMT this Thursday, accompanied by the Minutes of the meeting.