EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

The currency pair completed an impulse of decline to 1.0496. Today a link of growth to 1.0535 looks probable. Then the correction might continue to 1.0388. After the correction is over, a new structure of growth to 1.0664 should start.

GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

The currency pair has broken through 1.2244 downwards and offers a correction to 1.2212. After the correction is over, a wave of growth to 1.2397 and falling to 1.2100 should follow.

USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

The currency pair corrected to 136.71, and today the market is forming a consolidation range under this level. A new wave of decline may develop to 133.90, from where the trend may continue to 131.16.

USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

The currency pair continues developing a consolidation range around 0.9373. At a moment, the market returned to 0.9434. Today the pair may decline to 0.9323. Then growth to 0.9373 and falling to 0.9320 should follow.

AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

The currency pair performed a structure of decline to 0.6687. Today the market is forming a link of growth to 0.6752. After this level is reached, a decline to 0.6655 and growth to 0.6752 should follow.

Brent

Crude oil demonstrated a link of decline to 83.70. At the moment, the market is forming a consolidation range under this level. A wave of growth is likely to continue to 79.00. Next, growth to 83.90 and a decline to 78.35 should follow. Here, the potential of the wave will end. Next, the quotes should grow to 89.30 and possibly to 100.50.

XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold performed a link of correction to 1766.16. Today a link of growth to 1781.90 is expected, followed by a decline to 1754.90. After this level is reached, a link of growth to 1815.80 should follow.

S&P 500

The stock index is forming a structure of a declining wave to 3972.2. Then a new consolidation range may form around this level. With an escape downwards, a pathway to 3862.7 should open, from where the wave may continue to 3840.8.