EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
The currency pair has completed a structure of a wave of growth to 1.0305. Today the market has corrected to 1.0390. Another structure of decline is expected to develop to 1.0280. And with a breakaway of this level as well, a pathway to 1.0166 might open. The goal is local.
GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
The currency pair has completed a link of correction to 1.1930. Today a decline to 1.1766 is expected. With a breakaway of this level as well a pathway to 1.1597 will open. The goal is local.
USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
The currency pair continues forming a consolidation range around 139.74 without any expressed trend. With an escape upwards, a pathway to 141.85 will open, from where the price might go down to 139.74 and grow again to 144.07.
USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
The currency pair continues forming a consolidation range around 0.9510. With an escape downwards a pathway up to 0.9630 will open. Then a decline to 0.9511 and growth to 0.9666 should follow.
AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
The currency pair has completed correction to 0.6724. Today the decline should continue to 0.6615. The goal is local. After this level is reached, a link of correction to 0.6700 should follow, and then - a decline to 0.6555.
Brent
Crude oil has completed a structure of decline to 89.78. Today the market is forming a consolidation range above this level. A link of decline to 89.38 is not excluded, followed by growth to 92.70. And with a breakaway of this level a pathway for growth to 95.95 will open.
XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
Gold has completed a structure of decline to 1754.40 and a correction to 1765.60. Today a structure of decline to 1750.50 is expected, from where the trend might continue to 1748.70.
S&P 500
The stock index continues a wave of decline to 3892.5. After this level is reached, growth to 4050.0 might start, followed by a decline to 3777.7.
