EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

The pair has extended the consolidation range to 1.0480. At the moment the market performed an impulse of decline to 1.0280. Today the market has corrected this impulse to 1.0386. At the moment, the market is forming a new consolidation range under this level. The main scenario is an escape downwards to 1.0277. With a breakaway of this level, a pathway to 1.0175 will open. The goal is local.

GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

The pair has expanded the consolidation range to 1.2023. At the moment, the market completed an impulse of decline to 1.1790. Today the market is correcting this impulse to 1.1624. The goal is local.

USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

The currency pair continues forming a consolidation range around 139.60. With an escape downwards, the range may expand to 137.51. With an escape upwards, a pathway to 142.02 will open. Then a decline to 139.64 and growth to 144.07 are to follow.

USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

The currency pair continues forming a consolidation range around 0.9400. With an escape upwards, a pathway to 0.9609 will open, followed by a decline to 0.9480.

AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

The currency pair has completed an impulse of decline to 0.6700. At the moment, the market is correcting this impulse to 0.6770. After the correction is over, a new impulse of decline to 0.6603 will start.

Brent

Crude oil has completed a wave of growth to 96.00. At the moment, the market completed a structure of decline to 93.70. Today it is forming a consolidation range under this level. With an escape downwards, a pathway for a correction to 91.60 will open. With an escape upwards, a pathway for a wave of growth to 96.00 and trend continuation to 100.50 will open.

XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold is forming a consolidation range around 1770.00. Today it may expand to 1787.55. Then a decline to 1760.20 might follow. And with a breakaway of this level downwards as well a pathway to 1740.40 will open.

S&P 500

The stock index has completed an impulse of decline to 3956.5. Today the market is correcting this impulse to 4000.8. After the correction is over, another impulse of decline to 3892.7 should start.