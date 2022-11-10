EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

The pair has corrected to 0.9999. Today we expect growth to 1.0113 and prospective growth to 1.0160. The goal is local. After this level is reached, a wave of decline to 0.9800 should begin.

GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

The currency pair has completed a wave of decline to 1.1415. At the moment, the market is forming a consolidation range around this level. Extension of the range to 1.1240 is not excluded. The a wave of growth to 1.1680 is expected to start.

USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

The currency pair has completed a wave of growth to 146.77. Today a link of correction to 145.88 might follow, and then – growth to 146.30. A consolidation range might form around these levels. With an escape downwards, a wave of decline to 144.44 might start.

USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

The currency pair continues forming a consolidation range around 0.9888. With an escape downwards, a pathway to 0.9700 will open, from where correction might continue to 0.9616. After it is over, a wave of growth to 1.0373 might start.

AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

The currency pair has broken through 0.6470 downwards and continues developing a wave of decline to 0.6393. After the correction is over, we should expect growth to 0.6464.

Brent

Crude oil has formed a consolidation range around 96.00 and with an escape downwards, continues developing a wave of decline. At the moment, it has reached 93.00. The goal is local. A link of growth to 96.00 is not excluded (a test from below), followed by a decline to 91.41. After this wave of decline is over, a wave of growth to 97.00 should start.

XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold is developing a consolidation range around 1711.11. Today a link of decline to 1698.00 is not excluded. And with a breakaway of this level, a pathway to 1675.00 should open. In case this range is escaped upwards, the wave of growth should continue to 1730.65.

S&P 500

The stock index has formed a consolidation range around 3792.0, and with an escape downwards, a wave of decline to 3725.5 might begin. Then a link of growth to 3872.2 is expected, followed by a decline to 3676.6.