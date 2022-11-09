EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
The currency pair has broken through 1.0040 upwards and continues developing a structure of growth to 1.0114. After this level is reached, a link of decline to 1.0040 is not excluded, followed by growth to 1.0160.
GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
The currency pair has winded up correction at 1.1429. Today the market continues developing a wave of growth to 1.1680. After this level is reached, a wave of decline to 1.1414 might begin.
USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
The currency pair has performed a wave of decline to 145.18. Today a link of correction to 146.00 looks quite probable. In case this level is broken away upwards, a pathway to 146.80 will open. Then a new decline to 145.00 might follow.
USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
The currency pair has completed a wave of decline to 0.9888. At the moment, the market is forming a consolidation range around this level. An escape downwards is expected, so that the wave of decline would continue to 0.9616.
AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
The currency pair has completed an impulse of decline to 0.6477 and a correction to 0.6515. Today we expect another impulse of decline to develop towards 0.6393.
Brent
Crude oil has completed another wave of decline to 96.00. At the moment, the market is forming a consolidation range under this level. Further correction to 94.10 is not excluded. Then a new wave of growth to 103.30 might start.
XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
Gold escaped a consolidation range upwards and reached a local goal of 1716.16. Today a link of decline to 1698.24 is not excluded. Then growth should continue to 1731.12. After this level is reached, a wave of decline should start towards 1650.00.
S&P 500
The stock index formed a consolidation range around 3788.0, escaped it upwards, and reached 3860.4. The goal is local. At the moment, the market performed a link of decline to 3788.0. We expect the price to sky-rocket to 3870.0. The wave of growth is expected to end there. Then a wave of decline to 3676.6 should start.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUDUSD struggles to defend 0.6400, Australia Consumer Inflation Expectations, US CPI eyed
AUDUSD bears pressure the quote to revisit 0.6400, despite the latest inaction around 0.6420, amid lackluster markets. In doing so, the Aussie pair extends the previous day’s losses, the biggest in one month, during the early hours of the key Thursday.
EURUSD: Bulls and bears about to go head to head
The euro was hit hard on Wednesday and is trying to correct on Thursday, although is facing a robust US Dollar as traders braced for any upside surprise in the upcoming US Consumer Price Index report. US yields and the greenback rallied on a soft US Treasury auction.
Gold holds $1,700 support despite risk-off mood, US inflation eyed
Gold price is continuously picking bids around the immediate hurdle of $1,702.00 from Wednesday. The precious metal surrendered its entire Wednesday’s gains after the risk profile turned soar as investors underpinned the DXY ahead of the US inflation event.
Bitcoin falls to 2020 trading levels at $15,600!
Bitcoin price free falls, bringing the market value down by 25% on the month at $21,000 as the bears have forged a weekend sell-off. $679 million worth of longs have been liquidated in the last 24 hours. Invalidation of the bearish thesis is a breach above.
Is the US Dollar still a buy ahead of US CPI
So many factors are affecting the currency markets right now that it can be hard to get your head around them all. Activity is definitely centered on the US. Last week, we had the US Fed’s interest rate decision and US NFP which is still lingering in the minds of traders.