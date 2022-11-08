EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
The pair has extended the consolidation range to 1.0033. Today a link of correction to 0.9957 is expected (a test from above). Then a structure of growth to 1.0160 may develop.
GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
The pair has extended the consolidation range to 1.1540. Today a decline to 1.1414 is expected (a test from above), followed by growth to 1.1680.
USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
The pair continues forming a consolidation range around 147.00. With an escape downwards, a pathway to 145.50 will open. Next we expect growth to 147.00 (a test from below) and a decline to 145.18.
USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
The pair has extended the consolidation range to 0.9874. Today a link of growth to 0.9944 (a test from below) is expected. Then the pair may escape the range downwards to 0.9733.
AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
The pair continues forming a consolidation range under 0.6488. Today we expect a link of decline to 0.6393, followed by growth to 0.6515.
Brent
Crude oil has extended the consolidation range to 100.55. Today the market is being pushed down to 98.30. In the case it is broken away, a possibility of correction to 97.50 will appear. Then growth to 98.40 should follow, and then the correction might continue to 96.00.
XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
Gold continues forming a consolidation range around 1674.16. We expect an escape downwards and further correction to 1664.00. And in case this one is broken away downwards as well, the correction may continue to 1648.00.
S&P 500
The stock index formed a consolidation range around 3771.9 and escaped it upwards. Then the wave of growth may continue to 3840.0, and then a decline to 3676.6 should follow.
