EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

The pair has bounced off 0.9970 downwards. This practically opens a pathway down to 0.9684. After this level is reached, a link of correction to 0.9820 (a test from below) is not excluded. Next, a decline to 0.9565 should follow.

GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

The pair has completed a wave of correction to 1.1555. Today the market is forming a structure of an impulse of decline to 1.1330. If it is broken away, a pathway to 1.1100 will open.

USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

The pair completed a wave of decline to 145.70. Today the market has performed an impulse of growth to 147.77. At the moment, it is forming a consolidation range under this level. With an escape upwards, a pathway to 149.00 will open. With an escape downwards, the pair may drop to 143.40.

USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

The pair continues forming a consolidation range around 0.9937. Today the market is trying to break this level away upwards. Growth to 1.0144 is expected. After this level is reached, a link of correction to 1.0030 is not excluded.

AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

The pair has completed a structure of decline to 0.6344. Today the market is forming a consolidation range around this level. The wave of growth is likely to continue to 0.6210.

Brent

Crude oil continues forming a consolidation range around 97.30 without any expressed trend. Practically, a wave of growth is going to stretch to 99.10. After this level is reached, a link of correction to 96.00 is not excluded, followed by growth to 100.00.

XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold is forming a consolidation range around 1636.60. An escape downwards to 1604.22 is expected. After this level is reached, a wave of growth to 1628.88 should begin, followed by a decline to 1600.00.

S&P 500

The stock index continues developing a wave of decline to 3676.6. After this level is reached, a wave of growth to 3790.0 should begin.