EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
The pair bounced off 0.9952 downwards. It may fall deeper to 0.9820. After this level is reached, a wave of growth to 1.0094 might begin.
GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
The pair completed a wave of correction to 1.1438. Today the market is forming a structure of growth to 1.1542. A consolidation range is going to form through these levels. With an escape downwards, a pathway down to 1.1400 will open. With an escape upwards, the wave of growth should continue to 1.1644.
USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
The pair is forming a structure of decline to 146.10. Then growth to 148.30 is expected. At these levels, the pair is going to form a consolidation range. With an escape downwards, a pathway down to 143.40 will open.
USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
The pair continues forming a consolidation range around 0.9937. With an escape downwards, a pathway down to 0.9733 will open. With an escape upwards, a wave of growth to 1.0144 should start.
AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
The pair is forming a structure of decline to 0.6348. After this level is reached, a wave of growth to 0.6440 should start.
Brent
Crude oil is forming a consolidation range around 97.30. Practically, a wave of growth is stretching to 99.10. After this level is reached, a link of correction to 96.00 might happen, followed by growth to 100.00.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
Gold is forming a consolidation range around 1652.70. We expect an escape downwards to 1628.30. After that, a wave of growth to 1655.00 might start.
S&P 500
The stock index continues forming a consolidation range under 3906.0 without any bright trend. An escape downwards is expected, followed by further falling to 3676.0.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD at fresh weekly lows in the Fed’s aftermath
AUD/USD trades around 0.6350, its lowest for the week, as Wall Street plummeted following Fed’s monetary policy decision. Chair Jerome Powell left the door open for another 75 bps rate hike in December, surprising USD bears.
EUR/USD nears 0.9800 following Fed-inspired upsurge
EUR/USD reversed its direction and dropped into negative territory after jumping toward parity. The dollar, which came under heavy selling pressure on the Fed's mention of policy lag, regathered its strength on Powell's hawkish remarks.
Gold slumps below $1,640 in dramatic turnaround
Gold came under heavy selling pressure and fell below $1,640 after having gained nearly 1% with the initial reaction to the Fed's policy announcement. With the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield rising above 4.1% on Powell's hawkish tone, XAU/USD continues to push lower.
Ethereum: Whales-led volatility aims to separate traders from investors
ETH is at a pivotal point. While the price action is undoubtedly bullish following October's last-minute rally, certain on-chain metrics show whales may be satisfied with their gains and seek to book profits. Key levels have been defined to determine the next possible move.
Fed Quick Analysis: Powell pivot? Not so fast, why this looks like a dollar buying opportunity Premium
The Fed is data dependent – that is the sole message traders need to take from the critical rate decision. The central bank raised borrowing costs by 75 bps to 3.75-4.00% for the fourth consecutive time, but markets were already looking into December. That explains the cheerful market reaction.