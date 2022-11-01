EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

The pair completed correction to 0.9880. Today a wave of growth to 0.9988 might start. After this level is reached, a link of decline to 0.9930 is expected. Practically, a consolidation range is forming between these levels. With an escape upwards, a pathway to 1.0150 will open.

GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

The pair is forming a link of growth to 1.1535. Then the quotes may drop to 1.1435 and grow to 1.1535 again.

USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

The pair is forming a structure of decline to 147.24. Then growth to 148.00 should follow. A consolidation range might form between these levels. With an escape downwards, a pathway for decline to 145.75 will open.

USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

The pair completed a wave of correction to 1.0030. At the moment, the market is forming a consolidation range under this level. A wave of decline to 0.9730 might start.

AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

The pair completed a link of correction to 0.6447. Today new structure of decline to 0.6343 should form.

Brent

Crude oil is forming a wave of growth to 96.00. After this level is reached, a link of correction to 94.55 is not excluded, followed by growth to 98.41 and possibly to 100.00.

XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold is forming an impulse of growth to 1652.72. After this level is reached, a link of correctional decline to 1641.70 is not excluded, followed by growth to 1677.00.

S&P 500

The stock index continues forming a consolidation range under 3906.0. The price should escape the range downwards, continuing the wave of decline to 3676.0.