EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
The pair completed correction to 0.9880. Today a wave of growth to 0.9988 might start. After this level is reached, a link of decline to 0.9930 is expected. Practically, a consolidation range is forming between these levels. With an escape upwards, a pathway to 1.0150 will open.
GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
The pair is forming a link of growth to 1.1535. Then the quotes may drop to 1.1435 and grow to 1.1535 again.
USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
The pair is forming a structure of decline to 147.24. Then growth to 148.00 should follow. A consolidation range might form between these levels. With an escape downwards, a pathway for decline to 145.75 will open.
USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
The pair completed a wave of correction to 1.0030. At the moment, the market is forming a consolidation range under this level. A wave of decline to 0.9730 might start.
AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
The pair completed a link of correction to 0.6447. Today new structure of decline to 0.6343 should form.
Brent
Crude oil is forming a wave of growth to 96.00. After this level is reached, a link of correction to 94.55 is not excluded, followed by growth to 98.41 and possibly to 100.00.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
Gold is forming an impulse of growth to 1652.72. After this level is reached, a link of correctional decline to 1641.70 is not excluded, followed by growth to 1677.00.
S&P 500
The stock index continues forming a consolidation range under 3906.0. The price should escape the range downwards, continuing the wave of decline to 3676.0.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD at fresh weekly lows in the Fed’s aftermath
AUD/USD trades around 0.6350, its lowest for the week, as Wall Street plummeted following Fed’s monetary policy decision. Chair Jerome Powell left the door open for another 75 bps rate hike in December, surprising USD bears.
EUR/USD nears 0.9800 following Fed-inspired upsurge
EUR/USD reversed its direction and dropped into negative territory after jumping toward parity. The dollar, which came under heavy selling pressure on the Fed's mention of policy lag, regathered its strength on Powell's hawkish remarks.
Gold slumps below $1,640 in dramatic turnaround
Gold came under heavy selling pressure and fell below $1,640 after having gained nearly 1% with the initial reaction to the Fed's policy announcement. With the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield rising above 4.1% on Powell's hawkish tone, XAU/USD continues to push lower.
Ethereum: Whales-led volatility aims to separate traders from investors
ETH is at a pivotal point. While the price action is undoubtedly bullish following October's last-minute rally, certain on-chain metrics show whales may be satisfied with their gains and seek to book profits. Key levels have been defined to determine the next possible move.
Fed Quick Analysis: Powell pivot? Not so fast, why this looks like a dollar buying opportunity Premium
The Fed is data dependent – that is the sole message traders need to take from the critical rate decision. The central bank raised borrowing costs by 75 bps to 3.75-4.00% for the fourth consecutive time, but markets were already looking into December. That explains the cheerful market reaction.