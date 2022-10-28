EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

The pair completed correction to 0.9960. Today a link of growth to 1.0025 should be expected, followed by a link of decline to 0.9950. Practically, a consolidation range is forming around 0.9960. With an escape downwards, a pathway for further correction to 0.9890 will open. With an escape upwards, a pathway for growth to 1.0155 will open.

GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

The pair performed a link of growth to 1.1642. Today the market is forming a wave of correction to 1.1450. The wave of correction might continue to 1.1320. After it is over, a wave of growth to 1.1690 should start.

USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

The pair continues developing a consolidation range around 146.22. It may extend to 147.00. Then the trend should develop downwards to 144.00. The goal is local.

USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

The pair continues developing a wave of growth to 0.9938. After this level is reached, another wave of decline to 0.9730 might start, followed by growth to 1.0150.

AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

The pair continues developing a wave of decline to 0.6393. Then growth to 0.6450 might happen, followed by falling to 0.6350. After this wave of correction is over, a new wave of growth to 0.6577 should begin.

Brent

Oil performed a wave of growth to 97.05. At the moment, the market is forming a correction to 95.60, which might continue to 94.00. When the correction is over, a wave of growth should start, heading for 99.70. The goal is local.

XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold continues forming a consolidation range around 1657.50. With an escape downwards, a correction to 1643.85 may start. With an escape upwards, a wave of growth to 1676.66 should begin.

S&P 500

The stock index continues forming a consolidation range around 3770.0. It may extend to 3740.0. Then a wave of growth to 3900.0 should begin.