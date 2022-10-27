EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

The pair has reached the local goal of the wave of growth at 1.0090. Today the market is forming a consolidation range under this level. The range may extend upwards to 1.0157. After this level is reached, a wave of decline should start to 0.9855.

GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

The pair continues growing to 1.1666. After this level is reached, a link of correction to 1.1370 may follow. After this level is reached, a link of correction may start to 1.1370. Then a wave of growth to 1.1792 may begin.

USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

The pair completed a wave of decline to 146.20. At some point, the market formed a consolidation range around this level, and upon escaping upwards, it continues a wave of decline to 142.85. The goal is local.

USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

The pair completed a wave of decline to 0.9846. At some point, the market is forming a consolidation range. With an escape upwards, the price may correct to 0.9940. With an escape downwards, the wave of decline may continue to 0.9730.

AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

The pair has formed a consolidation range around 0.6480. Today the market suggests considering an escape upwards and further growth to 0.6577, followed by a decline to 0.6394.

Brent

Oil completed a wave of growth to 95.45. At some moment, the market is forming a narrow consolidation range. A link of correction to 92.60 is not excluded. With an escape upwards, the wave may continue to 99.70, after which falling to 95.50 might happen.

XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold keeps forming a consolidation range around 1661.30. With an escape downwards, a pathway of correction to 1643.85 should open. With an escape upwards, a wave of growth to 1685.55 should start.

S&P 500

The stock index continues forming a consolidation range around 3850.0. Extension upwards to 3900.0 is not excluded. Then a wave of decline to 3770.0 should start.