EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
The pair has reached the estimated goal of the wave of growth at 0.9974. Today the market is forming a consolidation range under this level. The range might extend upwards to 0.9998. After this one is reached, a wave of decline to 0.9800 is expected to begin.
GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
The pair has reached an estimated goal of growth at 1.1495. Today the market is forming a consolidation range under this level. The range might extend to 1.1500. Then a wave of decline might begin to 1.1333, from where the downtrend might continue to 1.1175.
USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
Today the pair continues a wave of decline to 147.28. After this level is reached, a consolidation range should form around it. With an escape upwards, growth to 151.51 might start. With an escape downwards, a pathway to 145.50 might open.
USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
The pair continues a wave of correction to 0.9907. After this correction is over, a wave of growth to 1.0155 should start, from where the trend might continue to 1.0370. The goal is local. Then a decline to 0.9922 might follow.
AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
The pair continues a wave of growth to 0.6432. After this level is reached, a wave of decline to 0.6355 should start, from where the trend might continue to 0.6300.
Brent
Oil keeps forming a consolidation range around 93.22. A link of decline is expected to develop to 92.15, followed by growth to 95.44. The goal is first. Then a link of correction to 92.20 and growth to 98.70 are not excluded.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
Gold keeps growing to 1672.45. After this level is reached, a wave of decline to 1645.00 might start, followed by growth to 1655.00.
S&P 500
The stock index has reached the estimated goal of 3863.0. Today a correction wave should start. The decline might reach 3770.0, followed by growth to 3820.0 and another decline to 3676.0.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
