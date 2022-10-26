EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

The pair has reached the estimated goal of the wave of growth at 0.9974. Today the market is forming a consolidation range under this level. The range might extend upwards to 0.9998. After this one is reached, a wave of decline to 0.9800 is expected to begin.

GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

The pair has reached an estimated goal of growth at 1.1495. Today the market is forming a consolidation range under this level. The range might extend to 1.1500. Then a wave of decline might begin to 1.1333, from where the downtrend might continue to 1.1175.

USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

Today the pair continues a wave of decline to 147.28. After this level is reached, a consolidation range should form around it. With an escape upwards, growth to 151.51 might start. With an escape downwards, a pathway to 145.50 might open.

USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

The pair continues a wave of correction to 0.9907. After this correction is over, a wave of growth to 1.0155 should start, from where the trend might continue to 1.0370. The goal is local. Then a decline to 0.9922 might follow.

AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

The pair continues a wave of growth to 0.6432. After this level is reached, a wave of decline to 0.6355 should start, from where the trend might continue to 0.6300.

Brent

Oil keeps forming a consolidation range around 93.22. A link of decline is expected to develop to 92.15, followed by growth to 95.44. The goal is first. Then a link of correction to 92.20 and growth to 98.70 are not excluded.

XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold keeps growing to 1672.45. After this level is reached, a wave of decline to 1645.00 might start, followed by growth to 1655.00.

S&P 500

The stock index has reached the estimated goal of 3863.0. Today a correction wave should start. The decline might reach 3770.0, followed by growth to 3820.0 and another decline to 3676.0.